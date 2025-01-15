Inter Miami CF has commenced pre-season training under new manager Javier Mascherano, preparing for a demanding year that includes MLS, Leagues Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup. However, a surprising detail has emerged: the professional squad currently only has one available goalkeeper, Drake Callender, who is currently away on international duty with the United States.

The situation is not entirely bleak, as the club is reportedly close to re-signing goalkeeper Oscar Ustari. Ustari joined Inter Miami in the second half of 2024 as a free agent and made a positive impression. The pending contract would bolster Inter Miami’s goalkeeping options. Ustari is expected to compete with Callender for the starting position.

Despite Ustari’s likely return, Mascherano’s coaching staff is reportedly seeking at least one more goalkeeper. The demanding schedule, with four major competitions in 2025, requires sufficient depth in every position to avoid issues caused by injuries or international call-ups.

This proactive approach underlines Inter Miami’s ambition and preparedness for a challenging year. The management team is clearly planning for a challenging season and is prepared to ensure that the club is adequately staffed for all upcoming competitions.

Ustari’s potential debut against Club América

Mascherano’s managerial debut will be against Club América in a friendly match in Las Vegas on January 18th. With Callender unavailable due to his international commitment, Ustari is the most likely candidate to start in goal, provided his contract is finalized in time.

This highlights the urgency of completing Ustari’s contract and the need to address the goalkeeping shortage before the match against Club América. The importance of this match is underscored by the fact that it will be Mascherano’s first match in charge of Inter Miami.

Potential squad with Ustari’s return

The potential starting lineup for Inter Miami, assuming Ustari’s return, is as follows:

This potential squad shows a balanced mix of established stars and young talent. The depth available, provided that all players are available and fit, provides the coach with a broad range of tactical options.