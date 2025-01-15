As the January transfer window enters its final stages, the future of Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez remains unclear. While Núñez has seen increased playing time recently, he’s not manager Arne Slot’s first-choice striker, with Diogo Jota often preferred when available. This situation has piqued the interest of Saudi Arabian clubs, leading to speculation about a potential move.

Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed genuine interest from Saudi Arabia in Núñez. “The only thing I can confirm now is that the Saudi interest in Darwin Núñez is genuine,” Romano stated.

“There have been conversations to understand Darwin’s situation, his value, and that kind of thing. However, negotiations haven’t progressed much further,“ he added, highlighting the significant level of interest but also the lack of concrete developments thus far. Reports suggest Al-Hilal, Neymar’s club, is prepared to offer Núñez a lucrative weekly wage of £400,000, further fueling the transfer speculation.

Liverpool exploring potential replacements

Liverpool, having paid Benfica €85 million for Núñez in 2022, will likely seek to recoup a substantial portion of that investment should they decide to sell. Aware of the Saudi interest, Liverpool is reportedly already assessing potential replacements.

The name currently at the forefront is Stefanos Tzimas, a 19-year-old striker currently on loan at FC Nürnberg from PAOK in Greece. Tzimas has impressed in the Bundesliga 2, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

He’s valued at €15 million. According to Sky Sports Germany, Nürnberg is prepared to activate Tzimas’ buyout clause to secure his services permanently before potentially selling him on for a profit, a situation that would significantly benefit the German club.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that several clubs are interested in Tzimas, including Liverpool, Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Brighton, along with other Bundesliga teams.

This increased competition for Tzimas’s signature highlights his rising profile in European football and the potential for a significant transfer fee. This creates a situation where Liverpool will likely need to make a swift decision to secure his services.

Núñez’s current standing at Liverpool is a complex one. While not a guaranteed starter, he’s featured more prominently in recent weeks. However, his future remains uncertain, particularly with the significant financial incentives potentially on offer from Saudi Arabian clubs.