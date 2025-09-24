Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Messi’s Inter Miami hit with injury blow as teammate ruled out for rest of MLS regular season

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi playing for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami are approaching the decisive stage of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. While they are heavily relying on Lionel Messi to lead them to success once again—as he did in the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield—they will have to overcome the loss of a member of the squad.

According to reporter Jose Armando, David Ruiz will miss the rest of the 2025 MLS regular season after undergoing surgery to address the muscular issues he’s been dealing with in recent weeks.

Ruiz has had a difficult year, spending more time off the field than on it. His injury troubles began back in March during a Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Cavalier FC. Since then, the 21-year-old midfielder spent nearly four months out of action.

His slow return began in July, when he was listed on the bench for several MLS games, although he didn’t see any playing time. After that, he logged only 55 minutes against DC United in August and made brief appearances for Honduras in two matches during September.

David Ruiz #41 of Inter Miami CF takes a shot during a penalty shootout in a preseason friendly match against America at Allegiant Stadium on January 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Inter Miami FC defeated America 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

David Ruiz #41 of Inter Miami CF.

But after returning from the international break, Ruiz was once again left out of head coach Javier Mascherano’s matchday squads due to physical problems. That prompted a new round of evaluations, which ultimately led to the decision to undergo surgery in hopes of permanently resolving the issue.

Advertisement
Messi under fire from former MLS star over his involvement in Inter Miami’s decisions: ‘It’s a disaster’

see also

Messi under fire from former MLS star over his involvement in Inter Miami’s decisions: ‘It’s a disaster’

When could David Ruiz return?

Inter Miami have had to manage without David Ruiz for much of the year. He’s appeared in just seven matches this season across the MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and Leagues Cup.

That means coach Javier Mascherano has barely been able to use him since arriving at the club, instead prioritizing other attacking players like Telasco Segovia, Tadeo Allende, Fafa Picault, and Baltasar Rodriguez to support Lionel Messi. It’s a stark contrast to the role the young Honduran played last season, when he was a regular piece under Gerardo Martino.

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Still, that could change before the year is over. The estimated recovery timeline after surgery doesn’t fully rule out a potential return before the end of 2025. According to Jose Armando, Ruiz could be back in time for the final rounds of the MLS playoffs—if Inter Miami make a deep run.

Advertisement

Bad news for Honduras

While Inter Miami have had options to fill the gap left by David Ruiz—and have largely done so all year—for Honduras, the loss of the young midfielder is a much more significant setback.

Ruiz’s surgery nearly rules him out of participating in this year’s Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, where Honduras are playing key matches in their quest to reach the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In the third round of qualifiers, Honduras lead Group C with four points. In October, they will play decisive matches against Costa Rica and Haiti. If they manage to stay on top, they’ll clinch a direct spot in the World Cup. If not, they could still reach the intercontinental playoff in March by finishing as one of the best second-place teams.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch New York City FC vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

How to watch New York City FC vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 MLS

New York City FC squares off against Inter Miami in a 2025 MLS regular season clash. Find out all the key details on when, where, and how to watch this can’t-miss matchup live in the USA.

Will Messi play? Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs New York City in MLS

Will Messi play? Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs New York City in MLS

Inter Miami can clinch an MLS playoff spot and fight for the Eastern Conference lead when Lionel Messi and company face NYCFC at Citi Field.

Former MLS, D.C. United star slams Lionel Messi and Inter Miami: ‘The club is a disaster’

Former MLS, D.C. United star slams Lionel Messi and Inter Miami: ‘The club is a disaster’

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were slammed by a former MLS and D.C. United star, who delivered a blunt message about the Argentine and the Herons: "The club is a disaster."

FC Barcelona reportedly make decision on Marcus Rashford’s permanent signing after strong form

FC Barcelona reportedly make decision on Marcus Rashford’s permanent signing after strong form

After showing good performances over the last games, FC Barcelona have reportedly made a decision on Marcus Rashford's permanent move.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo