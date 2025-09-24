Messi’s Inter Miami hit with injury blow as teammate ruled out for rest of MLS regular season

Inter Miami are approaching the decisive stage of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. While they are heavily relying on Lionel Messi to lead them to success once again—as he did in the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield—they will have to overcome the loss of a member of the squad.

According to reporter Jose Armando, David Ruiz will miss the rest of the 2025 MLS regular season after undergoing surgery to address the muscular issues he’s been dealing with in recent weeks.

Ruiz has had a difficult year, spending more time off the field than on it. His injury troubles began back in March during a Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Cavalier FC. Since then, the 21-year-old midfielder spent nearly four months out of action.

His slow return began in July, when he was listed on the bench for several MLS games, although he didn’t see any playing time. After that, he logged only 55 minutes against DC United in August and made brief appearances for Honduras in two matches during September.

David Ruiz #41 of Inter Miami CF.

But after returning from the international break, Ruiz was once again left out of head coach Javier Mascherano’s matchday squads due to physical problems. That prompted a new round of evaluations, which ultimately led to the decision to undergo surgery in hopes of permanently resolving the issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Messi under fire from former MLS star over his involvement in Inter Miami’s decisions: ‘It’s a disaster’

When could David Ruiz return?

Inter Miami have had to manage without David Ruiz for much of the year. He’s appeared in just seven matches this season across the MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 2025, and Leagues Cup.

That means coach Javier Mascherano has barely been able to use him since arriving at the club, instead prioritizing other attacking players like Telasco Segovia, Tadeo Allende, Fafa Picault, and Baltasar Rodriguez to support Lionel Messi. It’s a stark contrast to the role the young Honduran played last season, when he was a regular piece under Gerardo Martino.

see also MLS 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Still, that could change before the year is over. The estimated recovery timeline after surgery doesn’t fully rule out a potential return before the end of 2025. According to Jose Armando, Ruiz could be back in time for the final rounds of the MLS playoffs—if Inter Miami make a deep run.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bad news for Honduras

While Inter Miami have had options to fill the gap left by David Ruiz—and have largely done so all year—for Honduras, the loss of the young midfielder is a much more significant setback.

Ruiz’s surgery nearly rules him out of participating in this year’s Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, where Honduras are playing key matches in their quest to reach the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

In the third round of qualifiers, Honduras lead Group C with four points. In October, they will play decisive matches against Costa Rica and Haiti. If they manage to stay on top, they’ll clinch a direct spot in the World Cup. If not, they could still reach the intercontinental playoff in March by finishing as one of the best second-place teams.

Advertisement