Messi under fire from former MLS star over his involvement in Inter Miami’s decisions: ‘It’s a disaster’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami
© Leonardo Fernandez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is unquestionably the biggest star in Major League Soccer. His presence on the field draws the attention of millions of fans worldwide each week, turning Inter Miami into one of the league’s most popular teams. However, one former MLS player had harsh words for the Argentine forward.

In a recent interview with FootTruck, former D.C. United and Atlanta United midfielder Mateusz Klich was asked about his experience in the United States — specifically, which MLS teams he would recommend playing for. “New York, I would definitely recommend New York,” he began. “Red Bull has a better stadium now, but City are also building a cracking stadium.”

The Polish player then surprisingly took a shot at Leo. “I don’t recommend Miami as long as Messi is there. It’s a disaster, a terrible club,” Klich said. “Messi’s dad basically runs the club. Everyone speaks Spanish, and nothing can be done without their consent.”

The 35-year-old midfielder went on to describe how those conditions have had a negative impact on the Herons. “Organizationally, it’s bad. People are leaving, coaches and physiotherapists are leaving,” Mateusz revealed. He added another issue with the club: “I mean, it’s in a great location, it’s beautiful, but the club itself is also 45–50 minutes from Miami.”

Mateusz Klich #43 of Atlanta United passes the ball against Nashville SC during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mateusz Klich playing for Atlanta United in 2025.

Messi’s impact at Inter Miami

Despite Mateusz Klich’s harsh words, it’s hard to deny the positive impact Messi has had on Inter Miami. When the Argentine forward joined the club in the summer of 2023, they were in last place in the Eastern Conference standings — and very few people were even aware of the club’s existence.

Inter Miami coach Mascherano sheds light on Sergio Busquets’ future amid retirement rumors

see also

Inter Miami coach Mascherano sheds light on Sergio Busquets’ future amid retirement rumors

That changed instantly with Leo on the pitch. On the sporting side, he led the Herons to a Leagues Cup title — the first in their history — just one month after debuting. That was followed by the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, along with historic qualifications for both the Concacaf Champions Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Off the field, the impact has also been significant. Inter Miami are now the most-followed MLS club on social media, well ahead of second-place LA Galaxy. The Herons boast 1.3 million followers on X and 17.8 million on Instagram. This visibility has also translated into increased revenue, allowing the club to bring in stars like Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Rodrigo De Paul.

The best MLS club, according to Klich

Klich is in the final stretch of his professional career. After playing for several years in countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and England — where he reached the Premier League with Leeds United — he joined MLS in 2023. He played two seasons with D.C. United (70 matches, 7 goals) and six months with Atlanta United (16 matches) before deciding to return to Krakow to finish his career there.

Based on that extensive experience, Klich shared his thoughts on several MLS clubs. “There are clubs like Columbus Crew and Cincinnati, which have great stadiums and a great base, but the place to live is very boring,” he said in the same interview. “Portland and Seattle have atmosphere, but it’s the end of the world.”

Finally, after dismissing several clubs due to location, infrastructure, or organizational issues, Mateusz Klich named his ideal MLS destination: “I would recommend Nashville, if you have an option to go to Nashville SC. It’s a beautiful place.”

