FC Barcelona
Barcelona’s Hansi Flick gives positive update on Lamine Yamal’s return after Ballon d’Or gala

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is presented to the fans prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Como1907.

Lamine Yamal has already missed several games for FC Barcelona due to the injury he suffered with the Spain national team in early September, forcing the young star to sit out the club’s UEFA Champions League debut. After the Ballon d’Or gala and with a crucial run of fixtures ahead, head coach Hansi Flick has set expectations among fans with a positive update on Yamal’s recovery.

Spain kicked off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign against Turkey and Bulgaria, with Yamal featuring in both games. After the international break, Flick revealed in a press conference that the 18-year-old returned to Barcelona with pubic discomfort, adding that Spain’s staff had given him painkillers in what he described as a risky move that could have aggravated the injury.

The setback sidelined Yamal for three games: two La Liga fixtures against Valencia and Getafe, plus the Champions League opener against Newcastle United. Barcelona, however, managed fine in his absence, winning all three.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Real Oviedo, Flick gave a clearer picture of Yamal’s status. “It’s very close, because yesterday and the days before he trained well, and he also looks really good,” the German manager said.

Hansi Flick and Yamal

FC Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal with head coach Hansi Flick in Champions League draw against Atalanta.

Barcelona will visit recently-promoted Oviedo on Friday as heavy favorites, sitting second in the league table with four wins and a draw. With Real Madrid holding a perfect record at the top, Yamal’s return could provide a key boost as Flick’s side looks to keep pace.

Ballon d’Or 2025: La Liga president Javier Tebas gives unusual seven-word reasoning for Lamine Yamal’s defeat to Ousmane Dembele

Ballon d’Or 2025: La Liga president Javier Tebas gives unusual seven-word reasoning for Lamine Yamal’s defeat to Ousmane Dembele

Yamal’s reaction to Ballon d’Or runner-up finish

While recovering from injury, Yamal attended last Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, where he was among the leading candidates. The 18-year-old ultimately finished second, while Ousmane Dembélé claimed the prestigious prize after guiding PSG to a historic treble.

Flick spoke about how the runner-up finish can serve as extra motivation for his young star: “I spoke with him yesterday, and he seems fine. For him, it’s also motivation for the coming years. You see Dembélé — he deserved it too. It’s voting, and a lot of things can happen, but he accepted it in a good way and is motivated to show it this season.”

The Barcelona boss also highlighted the squad’s overall recognition in the awards. “Maybe next season he’ll be an option for the Ballon d’Or as well. I also appreciate that many of our players are in this situation, which shows how strong last season was and reflects our goal for this one,” Flick concluded.

