USMNT star helps Mexico rival in need: How Christian Pulisic guided Santiago Gimenez to end Milan scoring woes with seven-word advice

The night at San Siro was meant to be routine: AC Milan against Lecce in the Coppa Italia, a tie the Rossoneri were expected to control. Yet the loudest cheer wasn’t for the result itself but for the long-awaited breakthrough of a striker who had been waiting months to shake off the weight of frustration. Finally unlocked and loaded, Santiago Gimenez delivered—but behind his resurgence lies an unexpected source of inspiration, courtesy of Christian Pulisic, his American teammate and rival on the international stage.

When Santiago Gimenez arrived at Milan from Feyenoord in a high-profile $43 million deal, expectations were sky-high. But as the weeks rolled on this season, the goals dried up. Despite his tireless work—pressing, chasing, and sacrificing for the team—the one thing that defines a striker continued to elude him: scoring.

Massimiliano Allegri, though, never stopped trusting him. He fielded him regularly, praised his work ethic in the media, and reminded fans that patience was needed. MilanNews reported how Allegri’s comments after matches highlighted Gimenez’s importance, insisting the goals would come. That faith mattered. It was a reminder to the Mexican forward that he wasn’t alone, even as speculation swirled about his future.

It almost looked like another cursed evening. Gimenez missed chances again, and frustration grew with every wasted shot. But then, in the 20th minute against Lecce, Davide Bartesaghi whipped in a perfect cross. Gimenez couldn’t miss—and this time, he didn’t. His first goal of the season, on his 19th shot across all competitions, finally broke the drought. The reaction was telling. Teammates on the pitch and in the stands erupted in celebration.

What did Pulisic say about Gimenez?

What made this turnaround even more remarkable was the quiet guidance Gimenez received from an unlikely source. Christian Pulisic, Milan’s American star, revealed after the match that he had been speaking with his Mexican teammate during the difficult run. His words were simple, but powerful.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Finally unlocked and loaded: Santiago Gimenez delivers bold seven-word response after Milan transfer drama

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

“I always tell him to be patient,” Pulisic told Mediaset. “He’s been playing really well in the last few games. If he keeps up the good work, he’ll score a lot of goals.” Those seven words—“I always tell him to be patient”—were the kind of advice only a player who has endured struggles himself could give. Pulisic, once weighed down by inconsistency at Chelsea, knows what it feels like to live under the microscope of expectation. His encouragement became the steady voice Gimenez needed to hear.