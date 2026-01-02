Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan in first 2026 game against Cagliari in Serie A?

Christian Pulisic has become one of the defining figures of Milan’s resurgence, so his absence from the starting lineup in the club’s first Serie A match of 2026 immediately raised eyebrows. As the Rossoneri travel to Sardinia to face Cagliari with momentum and belief in the Scudetto race, the sight of their most decisive attacker missing from the final XI inevitably fuels concern.

With Milan sitting just behind Inter and entering the new year unbeaten in 15 league matches, every selection choice feels magnified. Pulisic’s importance to the Rossoneri is no longer up for debate, and any suggestion that he might not feature against the Rossoblu naturally invites speculation. Is it tactical? Is it precautionary? Or is there something more worrying at play?

The San Siro side enters the Cagliari match with 35 points from 16 games, firmly embedded in one of the most competitive title races Serie A has seen in years. The margin for error is slim, but so is the margin for physical overload.

This fixture comes at a delicate moment. Milan is unbeaten away from home, dominant historically in Sardinia, and eager to start 2026 with a statement win. At the same time, the club is juggling several fitness concerns, with Christopher Nkunku ruled out and others, including Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlovic, only just returning.

Why Pulisic is not starting against Cagliari

Just before kickoff, preparations intensified, and Massimiliano Allegri addressed the growing uncertainty. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Milan coach provided clarity on the American’s status, confirming that the decision was medical rather than tactical.

“Pulisic trained regularly on Thursday but has been dealing with a thigh issue, and we’ll have to evaluate his status,” Allegri explained. The problem is not a new injury, but rather a minor flare-up of scar tissue in his thigh muscle, something that can cause discomfort if not handled carefully.

As a result, the Rossoneri have opted for caution. Pulisic is fit enough to be included in the squad and could feature from the bench, but starting him from the first minute would carry unnecessary risk—especially given the congested schedule ahead.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match

This approach fits a broader pattern. Across Europe’s top five leagues, the club is among the teams with the fewest substitutions, a sign of tactical stability but also a reason why workload management has become critical. Losing Pulisic for weeks would be far more damaging than limiting him to a cameo in early January.

Still central to Milan’s plans

Despite not starting, Pulisic remains central to Milan’s match strategy. Allegri made it clear that the American could still be used during the game, particularly if Milan needs incision, energy, or composure in the final third.

The context makes that trust logical. The American was one of the Red and Blacks’ standout performers at the end of 2025, scoring decisive goals—including the opener against Verona in the final league match of the year. He was also one of only four players to record three Serie A braces in 2025, a statistic that underlines just how decisive he has been.

