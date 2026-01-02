FIFA reportedly considering rule change to prevent time wasting: Could it apply before the 2026 World Cup?

Over the past several years, soccer has undergone significant rule changes not seen in previous decades. The introduction of VAR was the most notable development, but other adjustments have also altered the flow of the game. Now, FIFA is analyzing another potential change that could be implemented before the 2026 World Cup.

A few days ago, FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, where he discussed several possible variations to soccer rules that could be applied in the near future, including the implementation of Arsene Wenger’s proposal to modify the offside law.

In addition, Infantino addressed an issue that is receiving particular attention. “We are also evaluating measures to prevent time-wasting. It is important for the game to flow properly, so interruptions must be minimized,” the FIFA president said.

With that objective in mind, FIFA is now reportedly considering an important decision. The idea would require players who receive medical treatment on the field to remain off the pitch for at least two minutes before receiving permission from the referee to return to play. The goal is to limit interruptions caused by physical issues that require medical staff to enter the field, reserving them for situations that truly warrant attention and discouraging their use as a tactic to waste time.

How medical stoppages currently work

Under the current rules, players must temporarily leave the field after receiving medical treatment, and the referee then signals when they are allowed to re-enter. This usually takes only a few seconds, typically when play is stopped or the ball is far from the area where the player is waiting to come back on.

There are, however, exceptions. If the injured player was fouled and the infringement resulted in a yellow or red card, the player does not need to leave the field after treatment, provided the recovery did not take an excessive amount of time. Another exception applies to goalkeepers, as a team cannot play without one, even temporarily.

FIFA already tested the rule change

In December, the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup was held in Qatar, where this rule modification was tested in an effort to reduce delays. According to reports, the results were positive, as the average amount of effective playing time during matches was higher than usual.

This could help determine FIFA’s next steps in the near future. In January, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) — the body responsible for discussing rule changes in soccer — will hold its annual meeting. If the proposal receives approval, the rule change could begin to be implemented as early as next summer, coinciding with the 2026 World Cup.

