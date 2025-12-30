Lionel Messi could lose a teammate as Inter Miami youngster reportedly draws Fiorentina interest ahead of January 2026

Lionel Messi is coming off his best season since arriving in MLS in 2023. Not only did he maintain an impressive scoring pace, but he also lifted the league title. Despite this success, Inter Miami have seen several players leave the squad, which creates the possibility of a roster rebuild. Additionally, a young Herons prospect may depart after becoming a transfer target for Fiorentina ahead January 2026.

According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, ACF Fiorentina are looking to sign wingers in the January 2026 transfer window. As a result, the Italian side has reportedly set its sights on Inter Miami’s Mateo Silvetti. Despite having only joined the club in August 2025 for €4.2 million, the 19-year-old star has already managed to shine, showing a promising level and earning a place in head coach Javier Mascherano’s rotation.

As one of the Herons’ most promising players, Silvetti may not find it easy to leave the club. Moreover, he has so far been establishing himself in the starting lineup, standing out during the MLS playoffs. On top of that, Inter Miami are facing a major restructuring, as several players, such as Baltasar Rodríguez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, will not be with the team in 2026, which makes a potential departure for Mateo even more difficult.

While Mateo Silvetti has established himself as a cornerstone for Inter Miami’s future, the possibility of his departure still looms. Should a substantial offer come through, the Argentine might emulate Benjamin Cremaschi and make the leap to European leagues. In that scenario, the Herons could pursue another promising talent and attempt to re-sign Tadeo Allende, although his acquisition continues to be a significant challenge due to RC Celta’s increasing demands.

Mateo Silvetti #24 of Inter Miami CF celebrates a goal.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami may still chase more stars in January 2026

Following the retirements of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Inter Miami have been active in the transfer market, securing Sergio Reguilón and Facundo Mura. However, head coach Javier Mascherano still needs a true defensive midfielder, as neither Rodrigo De Paul nor Yannick Bright specializes in that position. Furthermore, the team lacks a replacement for Tadeo Allende and an alternative to Luis Suárez, casting doubt on Mateo Silvetti’s potential departure.

While Giovani Lo Celso has been mentioned as a possible addition to the Herons, his arrival is also far from guaranteed and would not necessarily provide a sure offensive solution. On top of that, Lionel Messi could have new company up front, as Allen Obando, Fafà Picault, and Allende have left the team, opening space for a new signing. Even so, Mascherano is reportedly pushing to re-sign Tadeo Allende.