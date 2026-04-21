‘I never noticed any tension’: Inter Miami defender Falcon denies rumors about coach Mascherano’s departure

Last week, Inter Miami received unexpected news when Javier Mascherano’s resignation as head coach was confirmed. While he cited “personal reasons,” rumors of possible internal tensions quickly surfaced, even involving Lionel Messi. Defender Maximiliano Falcon addressed the situation.

“I never noticed any tension,” Falcon said during a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the Herons’ match against Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer, as shared by journalist Jose Armando on his official X account.

On the contrary, the Uruguayan defender backed Mascherano’s tenure, highlighting the team’s accomplishments in 2025 under his leadership. “Last year we competed in everything… We did a good job with Javier and represented Inter Miami very well,” Maximiliano said.

Falcon also admitted he was saddened by the sudden departure of Mascherano and his staff in the middle of the season. “When not only Javi leaves, but the entire coaching staff, it’s not something you like,” the 28-year-old said. Still, he quickly shifted focus to what lies ahead: “We have to take charge quickly because soccer doesn’t wait.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami.

Falcon evaluates the first days under coach Hoyos

To fill the void left by Javier Mascherano’s resignation, Inter Miami’s executives decided to appoint Guillermo Hoyos as manager, after he had been serving as the club’s sporting director. Pending official confirmation, it remains unclear whether Hoyos’ tenure will be temporary or if he will see out the season.

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see also Lionel Messi called ‘best coach in the world’ by Inter Miami interim manager Guillermo Hoyos

When asked about the differences between the former and current coach, Falcon said the approach remains the same: “We’re on the same path—we want to compete in every competition we play.”

Regarding Hoyos’ coaching style, the Uruguayan defender added: “We have to get used to his way of working. He demands intensity and winning individual duels. It’s only been a few days of training—intensity is the key word.”

Inter Miami’s last two coaches had similar exits

It is only natural that there is constant speculation surrounding Lionel Messi, given his status as a global superstar. In the case of Javier Mascherano’s resignation, those rumors were fueled by an interesting coincidence.

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Inter Miami’s last two head coaches stepped down citing similar reasons. “Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano announced today his decision to step down as the Club’s head coach for personal reasons,” read the statement released by the Herons last Tuesday.

This mirrors the message the club shared just over a year earlier regarding the previous manager’s departure: “Inter Miami CF head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino announced today that he will depart the Club due to personal reasons.” In both cases, the coaches left after achieving historic success with the club.