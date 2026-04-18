Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano possible rift rumors addressed as real reason for Inter Miami’s exit comes to light

At Inter Miami, the spotlight once again falls on Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano after a sudden managerial departure that few saw coming. The club, still riding the momentum of recent success, now faces renewed scrutiny as speculation swirls around what truly led to the Argentine coach stepping down.

The Argentine coach’s resignation came shortly after a turbulent period for the club, which included inconsistent results and growing pressure on the squad. While early reports pointed to “personal reasons,” the timing and context have led to deeper scrutiny of what actually unfolded inside the dressing room.

The Herons confirmed Javier Mascherano’s resignation through an official statement, where he said: “I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF.” He also added, “I will always carry with me the memory of our first star.”

The coach left with an impressive 1.93 points-per-game average, the highest in club history, and just months after leading the club to its first MLS Cup title. Despite that success, the team’s recent form, including elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup, created a more unstable atmosphere.

The real reason behind the exit amid tensions talk

While official messaging pointed to a clean departure, reports later suggested a more complex situation. A locker room argument after the 2-2 draw against the New York Red Bulls is believed to have been the final trigger behind Mascherano’s exit, according to sources briefed on the situation.

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The Athletic earlier reported that tensions had been building for weeks, particularly after the club’s Concacaf Champions Cup elimination. The frustration reportedly grew internally, creating an increasingly difficult environment.

However, despite speculation, a Daily Mail insider dismissed the idea of a Messi-related fallout. “When they come, it’s ‘because he is Messi’s friend’. When they leave, it’s ‘because he is not Messi’s friend’,” the source said, pushing back on the narrative.

Lionel Messi chats with Javier Mascherano, Head Coach of Inter Miami.

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The Messi and Mascherano dynamic

Messi and Mascherano share a long history together, having played for both Argentina and Barcelona. That relationship carried into Miami, where both were seen as central figures in the club’s identity and leadership structure.

Mascherano publicly described his exit as personal, but the lack of detail quickly sparked speculation. The same phrasing had been used in previous managerial changes at the club, which only added to doubts about the official explanation.

The Daily Mail added that Mascherano had privately felt that his cycle at the club had naturally reached its end after winning major silverware, rather than being forced out abruptly. This version of events suggests a gradual decision rather than a sudden fallout.

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