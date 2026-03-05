Trending topics:
Finalissima clash between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain in limbo as Qatar reportedly refuses to give up hosting

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Spain's Lamine Yamal and Argentina's Lionel Messi.
© Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesSpain's Lamine Yamal and Argentina's Lionel Messi.

In recent days, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the staging of the Finalissima. The clash between Argentina and Spain, headlined by Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal, is scheduled to be played on Friday, March 27 in Doha, Qatar, but conflicts in the region have raised doubts about whether the event can go ahead as planned.

Reports have suggested the possibility that the match could still be played on the scheduled date, during the March international break, but at a different venue. Moving the game away from a region currently facing serious security threats and taking it to another continent could be a solution, though the situation is far from straightforward.

We are aware of the speculation surrounding the Finalissima, given the situation in the region. Discussions are ongoing with the local organizers, who have made a tremendous effort to ensure the match is a success,UEFA said on Thursday in a statement sent to Europa Press.

“The final decision is expected to be made by the end of next week,” UEFA added. “At the moment, no alternative venue is being considered. We will not make further comments until a decision has been taken.”

Argentina are the reigning Finalissima champions.

Qatar want to host the Finalissima

UEFA’s statement came after a meeting involving all parties responsible for organizing the event. That was revealed by journalist Gaston Edul, who closely covers the Argentina national team. No decision was made in today’s meeting. It will be decided next week,” he wrote on his X account.

The Finalissima has not been canceled,” Edul added, before pointing out the main obstacle to moving the match to another venue. Qatar do not want to give up the match easily because of the commercial agreement they already have in place. There have been no changes yet.”

In fact, Qatar had planned to host a series of matches during the March FIFA break, with the Finalissima as the centerpiece, along with friendlies involving Argentina, Spain, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Given the scale of the event, the Asian country was expecting to generate significant benefits from these matches, which is why they are reluctant to give up that opportunity now.

Potential venues rumored to host the Finalissima

While UEFA have clarified that there have been no official moves to relocate the Finalissima to another country, that has not stopped speculation from growing about possible destinations for the showdown between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

Marca reported earlier this week that two cities have emerged as the leading candidates to host the Finalissima: “The two most likely venues (not the only ones), if Qatar withdraws, are London, where the first and only edition of this tournament was played in 2022, and Miami, which will host World Cup matches.” Other possible alternatives could include Madrid and Rome.

