MLS
Orlando City vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: The Florida Derby is on (0-0)

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Martin Ojeda #10 of Orlando City and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Rich Storry & Elsa/Getty ImagesMartin Ojeda #10 of Orlando City and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Orlando City will host Inter Miami at Inter&Co Stadium for the first Florida Derby of the 2026 MLS season on Sunday. Stay tuned to our live coverage of the game to not miss a single moment of the action.

This edition of the Florida Derby carries added weight for both sides as they look to bounce back after disappointing season openers. Orlando kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 home defeat in which they were largely dominated by the New York Red Bulls, while Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami suffered a sobering 3-0 loss to Son Heung-min’s LAFC on the road.

The Herons also saw midweek action in Thursday’s friendly against Independiente del Valle, where Messi scored his first goal of 2026. Now with regular-season points on the line, both Florida clubs will be pushing for a win to climb the MLS standings and take a step toward their ultimate goal: the playoffs.

5' – Inter Miami controlling the game from the start (0-0)

With no clear chances yet, Inter Miami are looking comfortable in possession, while Orlando City have struggled to string passes together, suffocated by the Herons' high pressure.

The game has started!

Ismail Elfath blows his whistle, and the Florida Derby is underway!

Who is the referee for Orlando City vs. Inter Miami?

Ismail Elfath has been appointed to officiate Sunday evening's clash between Orlando City and Inter Miami. The 43-year-old American has overseen 17 Orlando City matches, compiling a record of four wins, three draws and 10 defeats, while in 11 Inter Miami games he has seen the Herons go six wins, two draws and three defeats.

This will be Elfath's third Florida Derby, and the first with Lionel Messi on the pitch. His previous two appointments ended in a 2-1 Orlando City win back in 2020 and a 0-0 draw in 2021.

Match officiating team:

Referee: Ismail Elfath.
1st Assistant Referee: Corey Parker
2nd Assistant Referee: Jeremy Kieso
4th Official: Rosendo Mendoza
VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
AVAR1: Kyle Atkins

Head-to-head between Orlando City and Inter Miami

The Florida Derby has a rich history across multiple competitions, including MLS regular season play, the U.S. Open Cup and the Leagues Cup. Across all meetings, Inter Miami hold the overall edge with eight wins, compared to six for Orlando City, while four matches have ended in a draw.

Lionel Messi has featured in four of those 18 contests, and the numbers tell a favorable story for the Argentine. He holds a record of three wins and one defeat against the Lions, a side he has found the net against six times, making Orlando one of his more productive opponents, and Sunday's clash a prime opportunity to score his first official goal of 2026.

Antoine Griezmann's arrival to Orlando City cooled down by Atletico Madrid board

Antoine Griezmann has become one of the hotter topics in recent days, with reports suggesting that Orlando City, who hold his discovery rights, are pushing to sign the Frenchman during the current MLS transfer window.

However, Atlético Madrid's football director Mateu Alemany moved to dismiss the rumors, closing the door on any departure during the 2025-26 season: "This is a topic that sparks a lot of journalistic speculation. Antoine has two more years left on his contract with us; he's focused on what's ahead for the club. His performances have been great."

Luis Suarez set to miss the Florida Derby

Despite no longer being a central figure in Mascherano's plans, Luis Suárez will not be available for Inter Miami in Sunday's game against Orlando City.

The Uruguayan striker picked up a knock during Miami's training session on Friday, landing him on the injury report alongside Sergio Reguilón.

Inter Miami confirm their XI!

With Lionel Messi in the starting lineup, head coach Javier Mascherano has named his XI to take on Orlando City (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair, Facundo Mura, Maxi Falcon, Micael Silva, Noah Allen; Rodrigo de Paul, Yannick Bright; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; German Berterame.

Orlando City's starting lineup confirmed!

Head coach Oscar Pareja confirmed the eleven players that'll start the game against Inter Miami: Maxime Crépeau; Griffin Dorsey, David Brekalo, Nolan Miller, Tahir Reid-Brown; Marco Pašalić, Braian Ojeda, Colin Guske, Iván Angulo, Martín Ojeda; Duncan McGuire.

Inter Miami announce short-term deal for academy graduate Shaw

Inter Miami have announced an agreement with academy graduate Alexander Shaw on a short-term deal, making him available for today's Florida Derby.

The 17-year-old midfielder was brought along by head coach Javier Mascherano on the club's preseason tour, earning several appearances, including a start in Thursday's friendly against Independiente del Valle. With 13 games of MLS NEXT Pro experience under his belt with Inter Miami CF II, Shaw could be in line to make his MLS debut against Orlando.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Orlando City and Inter Miami's game will begin at 7:00 PM (ET).

You can watch the MLS match live on MLS Season Pass.

Orlando City host Inter Miami in MLS

Welcome to our live coverage of the Florida Derby as Orlando City hosts Inter Miami for a high-stakes Matchday 2 clash in MLS. Stay with us for the most important information about both teams, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates!

