Orlando City vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: The Florida Derby is on (0-0)

Orlando City will host Inter Miami at Inter&Co Stadium for the first Florida Derby of the 2026 MLS season on Sunday. Stay tuned to our live coverage of the game to not miss a single moment of the action.

This edition of the Florida Derby carries added weight for both sides as they look to bounce back after disappointing season openers. Orlando kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 home defeat in which they were largely dominated by the New York Red Bulls, while Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami suffered a sobering 3-0 loss to Son Heung-min’s LAFC on the road.

The Herons also saw midweek action in Thursday’s friendly against Independiente del Valle, where Messi scored his first goal of 2026. Now with regular-season points on the line, both Florida clubs will be pushing for a win to climb the MLS standings and take a step toward their ultimate goal: the playoffs.