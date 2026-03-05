Messi’s Inter Miami learn their rivals for 2026 Leagues Cup with three home games to open Phase One

In addition to Major League Soccer and the Concacaf Champions Cup, Inter Miami will also face the challenge of competing in the Leagues Cup this year. The tournament that brings together top teams from MLS and Liga MX will begin after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Lionel Messi will be among the stars taking part.

This Thursday, the matchups and schedule for Phase One of the Leagues Cup were officially revealed. The tournament is set to begin on Tuesday, August 4, with the final scheduled for Sunday, September 6.

Inter Miami will, of course, be one of the tournament’s main attractions, driven by the global appeal Lionel Messi brings, as well as other stars such as Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. They will play their three matches in the opening stage at home, at the soon-to-be inaugurated Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park.

The Herons will make their Leagues Cup debut on Wednesday, August 5 against Atletico San Luis. Three days later, they will play their second match against CF Monterrey — where German Berterame will face his former club — and they will close out Phase One on Wednesday, August 12 against Club Leon.

Seattle Sounders are the reigning Leagues Cup champions.

What will the 2026 Leagues Cup format look like?

This year, the Leagues Cup will keep most of the rules that were introduced in the 2025 edition. There will be 18 participating teams from each league, ranked according to their performance during the 2025 regular season. During Phase One and the quarterfinals, all matches will be played between teams from the two different leagues.

The biggest change in 2026 is that, for the first time, some matches in the tournament will be played in Mexico. The three highest-ranked Liga MX clubs in the Leagues Cup standings will have that advantage during the opening stage: Club Toluca, Tigres UANL, and Club America.

Once Phase One is completed, the four best teams from each league will advance to the quarterfinals, where they will face one another. The semifinals will then take place — scheduled for September 1 and 2 — before the final on Sunday, September 6. The Leagues Cup champion will qualify directly for the Round of 16 of the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, while two other clubs will also secure qualification for the continental tournament.

Messi has plenty of experience in the Leagues Cup

For Lionel Messi, the Leagues Cup holds special significance. It was the first tournament he played after arriving at Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. On that occasion, the Argentine forward led the Herons to the first title in the club’s history, a trophy that also helped Leo become the most decorated player of all time.

The 2024 edition was far less successful for Inter Miami, who were eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing to Columbus Crew. But in 2025 they were once again among the tournament’s protagonists, reaching the final before falling 3-0 to Seattle Sounders. Messi has posted impressive numbers in the Leagues Cup, recording 12 goals and 3 assists in 11 appearances.