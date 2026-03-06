Trending topics:
Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo in La Liga?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF.
© Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF.

This Friday, Real Madrid and Celta Vigo will kick off Matchday 27 of La Liga in a key clash for Los Blancos as they try to close the gap on leaders Barcelona in the standings. Despite the importance of the game, Kylian Mbappe will not be in the squad.

The French forward is recovering from a knee injury that has troubled him since late 2025. He missed several matches earlier this season due to these issues, but the situation worsened in recent weeks, forcing him to skip training and follow a more cautious treatment plan.

Regarding his recovery timeline, there have been varying reports in recent days. While some speculation suggested Mbappe could miss the rest of the season to be fully fit for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with France, Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa offered an optimistic update.

We’re keeping a close eye on what’s happening to him, how he’s doing. It’s a process we’ll take day by day, monitoring how he’s feeling. He’s getting better every day,” Arbeloa said this week. These comments come alongside reports indicating that Real Madrid expect to have Mbappe available at least for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Manchester City, scheduled for March 17.

Tweet placeholder

Confirmed Real Madrid lineup vs. Celta Vigo

Alvaro Arbeloa has typically chosen Gonzalo Garcia as Mbappe’s replacement when needed. However, for this match, the coach will opt for a lineup without a traditional center forward next to Vinicius Junior.

The confirmed Real Madrid lineup for Friday’s visit to Celta Vigo in La Liga is: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy; Aurelien Tchouameni, Thiago Pitarch, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler; Vinicius Junior, Brahim Diaz.

How much do Real Madrid miss Mbappe?

It’s clear that Kylian Mbappe’s absence at this crucial point of the season is a significant blow for Real Madrid. The impact is reflected in statistics comparing the team’s performance with and without him: Real Madrid have lost 43% of matches played without Mbappe this season.

This is understandable considering the French forward’s performances. He is the top scorer in La Liga with 23 goals, while also leading the Champions League with 13 goals. Overall, Mbappe has 38 goals and 6 assists in 33 matches this season for Real Madrid.

