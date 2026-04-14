Lionel Messi dealt blow as Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano steps down

This Tuesday, Inter Miami were hit with news that shakes their stability and raises questions about the future: Javier Mascherano has stepped down as head coach, leaving a void to fill for Lionel Messi and his teammates for the remainder of the 2026 Major League Soccer season.

“Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano announced today his decision to step down as the Club’s head coach for personal reasons,” the club announced in a statement on its official website. “Mascherano departs the Club along with the coaching staff that arrived with him in January 2024.”

Mascherano’s departure comes as a surprise given the timing. Fewer than three months have passed since the start of the 2026 season, and there is still plenty left to play for, with Inter Miami still competing in MLS—currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference—and with the Leagues Cup yet to be played.

However, the Herons’ performances and results at the start of this year have fallen short of those in 2025. The early elimination against Nashville SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup was a major blow for the club, and their recent showings in league play have also been underwhelming.

Tweet placeholder

Even so, Mascherano’s tenure at Inter Miami remains extremely positive overall. He led the club to its first MLS title last year, an achievement that had eluded them during Messi’s early years in the United States. In addition, they advanced to the knockout stages of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after defeating European giants Porto, in what stands as the most important victory in club history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also The Messi effect in MLS: Colorado Rapids reach all-time ticket sales record ahead of Inter Miami clash

Mascherano explains his decision to step down from Inter Miami

In the same statement published on the club’s official website, Inter Miami shared comments from Javier Mascherano explaining the reasons behind his decision to leave the club in the middle of the 2026 season.

“I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF,” began the Argentine coach. “I would like to thank the Club for the trust they placed in me… I also want to thank the fans and La Familia, because none of this would have been possible without them.”

On the impact Inter Miami have had on his life and career, he added: “I will always carry with me the memory of our first star, and wherever I am, I will continue to wish the Club all the best moving forward. I have no doubt that the Club will continue to achieve success in the future. Sending you all a big hug, and thank you for everything.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will replace Mascherano at Inter Miami?

With Mascherano’s departure confirmed, Inter Miami’s priority now is to refocus on their MLS campaign. Regarding the team’s immediate future, the Herons provided details on the steps they will take to replace the Argentine coach.

“Guillermo Hoyos will assume the role of First Team head coach for the upcoming matches,” the club announced in the same statement. “Hoyos is a former professional footballer with more than 20 years of playing experience, as well as a coach and sporting director with extensive international experience in the football world.”

see also MLS 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Hoyos was already part of the Florida side’s sporting structure: “Since joining Inter Miami CF, he has been responsible for overseeing and advancing the Club’s professional pathway development structure, while also serving as sporting director up to now.” For now, his first challenge will be an away match against Colorado Rapids on Saturday in MLS.



Advertisement