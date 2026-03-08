Trending topics:
Messi’s Argentina vs. Yamal’s Spain Finalissima reportedly nearing final decision as new venue emerges

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Marcelo Endelli/Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

The Finalissima has been shrouded in uncertainty due to the ongoing situation in Qatar, with the highly anticipated clash between Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal stuck in a prolonged state of limbo. As a new host venue has emerged as a frontrunner, the parties responsible for organizing the Argentina vs. Spain showdown are reportedly closing in on a final decision.

Given the proximity of the 2026 World Cup, all parties involved are keen to keep the Finalissima on its originally scheduled date of Friday, March 27. However, reports suggest Qatar has been reluctant to relinquish hosting rights, given the size of the commercial agreement already in place to stage the event in Doha.

Against that backdrop, RNE Deportes reports that a high-level meeting is set to take place on Monday to reach a definitive resolution. The meeting will bring together UEFA, representing Spain, CONMEBOL, representing Argentina, and representatives of the Qatari government, which has been a key stakeholder pushing to retain the match.

Estadio da Luz proposed as new Finalissima venue

Even though the situation in Qatar has not dramatically escalated since the incidents of early March, both continental confederations are prioritizing the safety and security of Messi, Yamal and all those who would need to travel to Doha, a city currently considered unsuitable for hosting the game. While Qatar would only walk away from its contractual obligations as a last resort, alternative venues have been actively surfacing.

General view of the Estadio da Luz.

General view of the Estadio da Luz.

According to the Spanish outlet, the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, has emerged as the leading candidate to host the Finalissima. Rome’s Stadio Olimpico has also been put forward as a potential alternative, though the Lisbon option is understood to be well ahead in consideration.

Argentina star Paulo Dybala undergoes knee surgery three weeks before Finalissima: Will he miss Spain clash?

Argentina star Paulo Dybala undergoes knee surgery three weeks before Finalissima: Will he miss Spain clash?

In recent days, a number of other countries have been floated as possibilities, including the United States, Spain, Argentina and England. The U.S. has been ruled out given its direct involvement in the same regional tensions affecting Qatar, while staging the game in either Spain or Argentina has been dismissed due to the home advantage it would confer on one of the competing nations.

A return to Wembley, where Messi lifted the Finalissima trophy in the 2022 edition, was also floated as a sentimental option, but the March 27 date is already occupied by a Uruguay vs. England fixture at the stadium, making it unavailable. With a decision now imminent, all parties are aligned on one priority: ensuring the Finalissima goes ahead, with the venue set to be the defining topic on the table come Monday.

