Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona after 2022 World Cup was blocked by Joan Laporta over ‘power war,’ reveals Xavi Hernández

Lionel Messi‘s departure from FC Barcelona in 2021 was one of the most painful moments in the club’s recent history, and both the player and the institution were eager to find a way to reunite. But former coach Xavi Hernández has now revealed that a return following Messi’s 2022 World Cup triumph was ultimately blocked by club president Joan Laporta, who feared it would trigger a “power war” he could not afford.

With Messi’s two-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 season and his relationship with the club increasingly strained, the conditions for a return to Barcelona appeared to be falling into place. Xavi confirmed that contact was made over the possibility of bringing the Argentine back as a free agent, and that progress was being made until a significant obstacle emerged.

In an interview with La Vanguardia, Xavi directly challenged Laporta’s version of events: “That’s another instance where the president isn’t telling the truth. Leo was a done deal. In January 2023, after won the World Cup, since we have a great relationship, we got in touch and he told me he was excited about coming back—and I could see it happening. We spoke until March, and I told him, ‘Look, as soon as you give me the green light, I’ll tell the president, because from a football perspective, I see the fit.‘”

The former coach then described the moment the deal collapsed, pointing squarely at Laporta’s intervention in negotiations. “The president began negotiating the contract with Leo’s father, and his deal was done, we had the green light from LaLiga, but it was the president who pulled the plug on everything. Once again, he isn’t telling the truth,” the former Barcelona boss continued.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Lionel Messi.

He went on to paint a vivid picture of how the situation unraveled in its final stages: “Then, suddenly, Leo stopped picking up my calls because, on the other side, they had told him it couldn’t be done. I called his father and said, ‘Jorge, this can’t be,’ and he told me, ‘Talk to the president,’ and the president told me that he wasn’t going to do it. I insisted to him that we had been talking to Leo for five months—it was done. There were no doubts on the pitch; economically, we were moving to Montjuïc and we were going to have a ‘Last Dance’ just like Michael Jordan’s. Everything was ready.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Xavi endorses Barcelona presidential candidate, and it’s not Joan Laporta

Xavi ultimately concluded that Laporta’s reluctance came down to a fear of losing control of the club’s narrative, given his standing as the man who had rebuilt Barcelona from the brink of financial collapse. “Laporta told me, verbatim, that if Leo returned, it would ‘start a war’ that he couldn’t afford. That’s the truth, I’m not trying to lie to anyone, I have no interest in returning to Barca, nor with Victor Font’s candidacy.“

“Leo didn’t come to Barca because the president didn’t want him to. Not because of LaLiga, nor Jorge Messi asking for more money. That’s not true. It’s the president and his people who said he couldn’t afford it, that he has all the power and that power would be poorly managed with Messi around, that there would be a war,” he candidly stated.

Xavi Hernandez and a situation that affected his relationship with Messi

During the 2022-23 season, Xavi Hernández led Barcelona to the La Liga title and was the driving force behind efforts to bring Messi back for the following campaign. Had the move gone through, Messi would have been reunited with a close friend and former teammate who had already been a cornerstone of the Barca squad when the Argentine made his debut against Espanyol back in 2004.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Xavi Hernandez of Barcelona celebrates his goal with teammate Lionel Messi back in 2008.

The failure to secure that return, however, left a mark on one of soccer’s most storied friendships: “It took a heavy toll on my relationship with Leo. We spoke recently and we’re on good terms now, but for a while, he thought I was part of the scheme—that I had deceived him. That couldn’t be further from the truth. I was dying for Leo to come back.“

Though reluctant to elaborate on what Messi shared with him regarding the Barcelona presidential elections, Xavi made clear that, in his view, the Argentine could still make a meaningful contribution even today. “Even now, I still believe he would help the team score goals and provide that final ball, without a doubt. I mean, he’s about to play in another World Cup! Leo would have triumphed once again at the Camp Nou; it was his dream and mine, and he knows that now. It was a shame, but it was because of those currently in charge,” he concluded.

Advertisement