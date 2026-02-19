Messi among 13 Argentina stars reportedly confirmed in Scaloni’s squad for Finalissima and World Cup

In just over a month, Argentina will gather for the first time this year to face Spain in the Finalissima, which will be their last major test before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Scaloni is finalizing the squad for these matches, with Lionel Messi as the main star.

This week, TyC Sports revealed details about the Argentine coach’s plans for the March FIFA international break, which will be the final opportunity to test players before naming the 26-man roster for the World Cup. It is expected, of course, that Messi will be included.

The Inter Miami forward has avoided confirming his participation in the tournament this summer in North America, saying he first wants to ensure he is physically ready to take on such a challenge. For that reason, the matches against Spain in the Finalissima and the friendly against Qatar, both in March, will likely serve as his final step before making a definitive decision.

Beyond Messi’s situation, another 12 players appear to be confirmed as part of the roster, while a small group of others have strong chances, but depend on their performances in the coming months and on overcoming recent injury issues.

Emiliano Martínez is Argentina’s main goalkeeper.

The players reportedly confirmed for Argentina at the World Cup

According to TyC Sports, Lionel Scaloni has confirmed one of the three goalkeepers who will travel to North America: Emiliano Martinez. The Aston Villa star has been a key figure for Argentina in recent years, and his starting spot is unquestioned. What remains to be decided are the two backup goalkeepers, with Geronimo Rulli and Walter Benitez as the main candidates.

In defense, five players appear to be confirmed. The regular full-backs in recent times have been Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico, with no other options challenging them for now. Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi are in the same situation, while Manchester United center-back Lisandro Martinez, who has fully recovered and is performing well in the Premier League, also adds depth.

Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, and Leandro Paredes are the midfielders reportedly guaranteed a spot in Argentina’s roster for the Finalissima and the World Cup. In attack, alongside Lionel Messi, there are two more confirmed names: Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez, despite the latter recently suffering a muscle injury with Inter Milan.

Other Argentine stars fighting for a spot

The 13 players mentioned form the core of Argentina’s lineup over the past two years and will likely continue to do so in the challenges ahead this year. Beyond them, there is a small group of players whose inclusion is very likely, though not entirely certain.

Some cases are due to physical issues, as with Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Gonzalez. Both have been important members of the team under Scaloni, but they missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to injuries and are currently still dealing with issues that put their participation in doubt.

Finally, there are players highly regarded by the coach who have played important roles for the national team in recent years, but whose current performances are not entirely convincing. This includes Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña, and Thiago Almada. Nevertheless, all of them have strong chances of making the final list.