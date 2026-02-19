Trending topics:
Mohamed Salah could soon welcome back a teammate as Liverpool’s Arne Slot delivers key Alexander Isak injury update

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during Brighton's game.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool during Brighton's game.

In the wake of Luis Diaz and Darwin Núñez’s departure, Liverpool decided to bring in Alexander Isak as a star signing. For €145 million, he promised to lead the team’s offense, having recently shone in the Premier League. However, not only did he deliver a disappointing performance, but he also suffered a serious injury. Now, Mohamed Salah could welcome him back soon, as Arne Slot gave an important update on Isak’s injury status.

It will be somewhere around the international break. It depends on whether he (Alexander Isak) has a setback. It’ll be the end of March, start of April when he’s back with the group, but it doesn’t mean he’s ready to start playing straight away… We’re expecting a different player at the end of this season compared to what he has done up to now. Unforunately for him and us, we haven’t seen the best Alex. We will next season,” Arne Slot said as reported by ESPN.

After suffering a fibula fracture, Isak may not take on a direct, prominent role in Liverpool’s starting lineup. The Swede could even use these matches to regain his competitive rhythm and optimal physical condition. Nonetheless, he has proven to have a significant goal-scoring impact in the Premier League and could be important for the Reds’ run-in at the end of the season. As a result, Salah and Ekitike could receive a reliable boost to the offense.

Alongside Ekitike, Alexander is emerging as one of the Reds’ key bets for the club’s upcoming rebuild. With the potential departures of Salah and Federico Chiesa, both the Frenchman and the Swede are expected to lead the team as an attacking duo, especially given that both arrived in big-money transfers. However, Arne Slot still has to figure out how to deploy both players in the same lineup—something he could test upon Isak’s return.

isak liverpool injury

Alexander Isak of Liverpool scores his team’s first goal whilst under pressure from Micky van de Ven of Tottenham

Liverpool could bet big on more attacking reinforcements

Looking ahead to the 2026–27 season, Liverpool could need greater attacking reinforcements, as major departures may emerge. Despite having invested €365 million in Isak, Ekitike, and Florian Wirtz, they could be preparing for significant exits from the squad. Not only are Salah and Chiesa expected to leave, but Cody Gakpo is also reportedly a potential transfer candidate. In response, the Reds could look to sign new attacking stars.

With this in mind, the Reds are reportedly targeting Morgan Rogers as a reinforcement, but they face strong interest from PSG. Additionally, coach Arne Slot has supposedly requested the arrival of dribbling wingers, which is why players such as Michael Olise, Yan Diomande, Désiré Doué, and Bradley Barcola have reportedly been added to the priority list. Aiming for a squad rebuild, Liverpool are seeking to regain their competitiveness.

