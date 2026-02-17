Messi could get key boost ahead of 2026 World Cup: Argentina hero reportedly urged to return from retirement

In just four months, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be in full swing. All eyes will be on Argentina, the reigning champions and one of the favorites to lift the trophy. Lionel Messi has yet to confirm his participation in the tournament, but the potential return of a star player could influence his decision.

In a video recently posted on social media, 1978 World Cup winner Ubaldo Fillol spoke about the possible return of Angel Di Maria to the national team. “I found out that the coaching staff and some players are talking to him to come back,” said the former goalkeeper. “He is one of the players I believe will be there, it’s a hunch. I think they will convince him to play in the next World Cup.”

Di Maria has been a key figure for Argentina for more than 15 years. He played in four World Cups (2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022), six Copa Americas, the 2022 Finalissima, a U-20 World Cup, and the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In total, he won two youth-level titles and four senior-level trophies, including the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where he delivered a standout performance in the final against France.

After winning the 2024 Copa America, the winger decided to end his international career, stating: “I think I completed a cycle. I conquered everything I wanted, there’s a young generation coming behind me, and I felt it was the right moment to step aside.” At the time of his retirement from the national team, Angel Di Maria had recorded 145 appearances and 31 goals for Argentina between 2008 and 2024.

Angel Di Maria won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar 2022.

What is Di Maria’s status now?

After leaving the Argentina national team, Angel Di Maria continued his career in Europe for one more year with Benfica. After competing in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, he ended his contract with the Portuguese side and returned home to play his final years with Rosario Central.

Since then, the 38-year-old winger has appeared in 22 matches for the club, across the Liga Profesional de Futbol and Copa Argentina, scoring 10 goals and providing 4 assists. His performances have earned recognition from fans, making a notable impact even at his advanced age.

Fillol surprised by Di Maria’s performances

Like many, Ubaldo Fillol was skeptical about the level Angel Di Maria could display in the Argentine league after returning at 37 and nearly two decades in Europe. “I thought he was like any other former player, coming back to finish his career in the country. But Di Maria is splendid, he’s happy because he’s in his country,” said the former goalkeeper.

The 1978 World Cup winner even compared the Rosario Central player to Lionel Messi in terms of current form, rating the Argentine league above MLS. “I see Di Maria in great shape, comparing him to Leo Messi. Leo is in a league that isn’t very competitive, and Argentine soccer is,” Fillol said.

“Here, they don’t give you anything, they don’t give you space, and he’s doing very well,” the Argentine legend praised Di Maria’s performance. “He has speed, spark, and can score… From what I see, he is capable of playing in the World Cup, without a doubt.”