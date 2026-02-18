Trending topics:
Lionel Messi could suffer huge squad blow for Finalissima vs. Spain as Argentina star raises injury concerns

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi will have the chance to claim yet another, albeit unofficial, trophy with Argentina when they face Spain in the Finalissima during the upcoming March international window. However, concern is mounting over a potential setback for Messi, as one of La Albiceleste’s key players has raised injury worries.

During Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt, Lautaro Martinez was forced to leave the match after suffering an injury. After hitting the post with a shot early in the second half, the Inter Milan striker began limping and asked to be substituted, exiting in the 60th minute for Marcus Thuram.

Asked about Lautaro’s condition after the match, Inter head coach Cristian Chivu delivered a concerning update: “We’ve lost Lautaro. He got hurt — it’s a muscle problem. He’ll be out for quite a while; we’ll see now. I’m not a doctor and I can’t talk about recovery timelines. After he undergoes tests, we’ll understand the severity of the injury.

Aside from Inter’s 3-1 loss in the first leg of the Champions League playoff against Bodo/Glimt, Martínez’s absence would be a major blow for the Italian side. The second leg, set for Tuesday the 24th at Giuseppe Meazza, will require a comeback, and Inter could be without their top scorer this season.

Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

Will Lautaro make it to the Finalissima?

After scoring the winning goal in the 2024 Copa América final, Lautaro Martínez has established himself as one of Argentina’s attacking leaders, meaning his absence would be a significant loss. Despite competition for his spot from Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid, the Inter captain has been in stronger form in recent months.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate and World Cup winner failed trial in Barcelona: ‘He was very bad’

see also

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate and World Cup winner failed trial in Barcelona: ‘He was very bad’

Currently leading the Serie A scoring charts, Martínez has recorded 18 goals and four assists in 35 appearances, playing a key role in Inter’s place atop the standings. By contrast, Alvarez recently ended a 65-day goal drought with a strike against FC Barcelona and has tallied 13 goals and six assists in 35 matches — a slight dip compared to last season.

There is, however, a glimmer of hope regarding Martínez’s availability for the final against Spain. According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, the striker has not suffered a serious injury, and while it’s yet to be confirmed, this muscle injury in his left calf “will keep him off the field for a few weeks, but it’s nothing more than a strain,” the journalist reported.

Medical tests are scheduled for Friday, when a clearer recovery timeline should emerge. Mild strains typically require one to three weeks of recovery, while moderate tears can take three to six weeks, meaning that, with the Finalissima set for March 27, Martínez could still have a chance to be fit in time.

