Christian Pulisic under pressure to step up as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri singles out key area USMNT star needs to improve ahead of crucial Serie A stretch

With Milan chasing the Scudetto and Como proving to be a stubborn obstacle, the coach Massimiliano Allegri has delivered a subtle but pointed message to his American star Christian Pulisic as the season heads into its final stretch. Injuries, tactical compromises, and dropped points have shaped the campaign, but Allegri believes that decisive contributions from his key attackers could still define the outcome.

Milan, still second in the table, has navigated a turbulent season marked by constant physical issues among its attacking core. From Rafael Leao to Santiago Gimenez, Christopher Nkunku, and Pulisic, availability has been inconsistent, forcing Allegri to adapt his plans week after week. The recent draw against Como underlined both the resilience of the squad and the glaring shortcomings that threaten to derail their title ambitions.

The Rossoneri’s position near the top of the table has masked a series of structural problems. Leao missed six league games, Pulisic was ruled out of seven, including a preventive benching against Como, and Gimenez has missed 16 due to injury and surgery. In contrast, others, such as Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug, also struggled with fitness issues. The constant reshuffling of players prevented Allegri from establishing his preferred attacking partnerships and patterns.

As a result, Milan developed a cautious identity, often prioritizing defensive stability and patience over aggressive attacking play. The coach’s conservative approach helped secure an impressive unbeaten run, but it also limited the team’s offensive output and predictability. Milannews.it has noted that the lack of codified attacking plays and inconsistent pressing has made the team appear flat in key moments, especially in the first halves of matches.

Another frustrating draw

The clash with Como illustrated many of these issues. Milan entered the match needing three points but settled for a 1-1 draw, a result that left them seven points behind their city rivals with just 12 games remaining. Both goals came from goalkeeper errors, with Nico Paz capitalizing on Mike Maignan’s mistake before Rafael Leao responded with a stunning lob.

Despite moments of brilliance, the home side struggled to break down Como’s compact setup. The match also saw Allegri sent off after a heated touchline dispute, highlighting the growing tension as the title race intensifies. Pulisic, introduced late in the game, had an immediate impact by driving forward and testing the goalkeeper, though his effort lacked the clinical edge required.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan shoots past Diego Carlos and Jacobo Ramon of Como 1907

Allegri’s warning to Pulisic revealed

In the middle of the debate about Milan’s attacking struggles, Allegri delivered a revealing assessment of his key players, Rafael Leao and Pulisic. “It depends only on Leao, on the condition he needs to improve, just like Pulisic needs to improve his condition as well. They are two technically important players who can be decisive at the end of the season,” he said.

This remark clarified the mysterious aspect Allegri believes the American must address: his physical condition and fitness levels. Throughout the campaign, the 27-year-old winger has dealt with recurring muscle discomfort, limiting his consistency and forcing the club to manage his workload carefully. The manager’s message suggests that full physical readiness could be the difference between Milan mounting a serious title challenge or falling short.