Argentina could lure player from Spain as coach Lionel Scaloni reportedly eyes La Liga defender

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

© Rodrigo Valle/Getty ImagesArgentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.

As Argentina and Spain move through a pivotal stretch while awaiting clarity on the next Finalissima, the two national teams are also linked by another developing storyline. A La Liga player is eligible to play for either side, and Lionel Scaloni is reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

According to Diario AS, Joaquin Martinez Gauna, nicknamed Oso, has caught Argentina’s attention. AFA and Lionel Scaloni, the head coach, already have Oso on their radar and, if he continues to break out, they will try to snatch him away from La Roja,” the report states.

Martinez Gauna is a 22-year-old left back who can also operate as a wide midfielder. He emerged in La Liga over the past several months after making only a handful of appearances between 2023 and 2024. This season, he has played 12 matches for Sevilla across the Spanish league and the Copa del Rey, recording two assists.

Oso’s personal background allows him to choose between two national teams. He was born in Torrevieja, Alicante, in July 2003, making him Spanish by birth. However, his parents are Argentine and moved to Europe more than two decades ago, meaning the young defender is also eligible to represent Argentina.

Oso of Sevilla FC crosses the ball whilst under pressure from Miguel Roman of Celta Vigo.

Where would Martinez Gauna have a better chance to play?

Given that Joaquin Martinez Gauna is primarily a left back, with the versatility to push further up the field if needed, the question becomes whether his profile better fits the current needs of Argentina or Spain.

2026 FIFA World Cup 100 days out: AI predicts five favorites to lift the trophy in North America

2026 FIFA World Cup 100 days out: AI predicts five favorites to lift the trophy in North America

Luis de la Fuente’s side currently have multiple options at that position. Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella is widely regarded as one of the most reliable players in the world in that role, while Spain also have Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo available.

Argentina, by contrast, have fewer established options in that area. Looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nicolas Tagliafico is expected to remain the starting left back, but there is uncertainty about who will serve as his primary backup. Marcos Acuña could remain in contention, although his age (34) is a factor.

Other alternatives available to Lionel Scaloni include Bournemouth’s Julio Soler and RC Strasbourg’s Valentin Barco, both of whom have minimal experience with the senior national team. That scenario appears to tilt the balance toward Argentina when considering where Oso might have a clearer path to playing time.

Other players contested by Argentina and Spain

The shared language and cultural ties between Argentina and Spain have, for decades, led to significant migration between the two countries. During the first half of the 20th century, migration largely flowed from Europe to South America, while in this century the trend has largely reversed.

That dynamic has inevitably had an impact on soccer, with numerous players over the years forced to choose between the two nations. The most iconic case is Alfredo Di Stefano, who represented Argentina early in his career and later became a star for Spain after establishing himself at Real Madrid.

FIFA regulations now impose much stricter limits on such cases, requiring players to commit permanently once they represent a senior national team in official competition. Alejandro Garnacho and Nicolas Paz are recent examples of Spain-born players who represent Argentina because of their family roots. Lionel Messi himself could have taken the opposite path and chosen Spain, as he recently revealed, but ultimately committed to Argentina.

