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Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Vinicius Jr brace leads los Blancos victory amid Valverde’s red card in 2025-26 La Liga derby (3-2)

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Benfica.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Benfica.

Despite inconsistency, Real Madrid managed to turn their situation around, putting together a positive run that led them to eliminate Manchester City from the Champions League. Following this, they now face Atlético Madrid, aiming for a key victory to close the gap in the LaLiga title race. However, Los Colchoneros arrive in top form, complicating Los Blancos’ intentions.

Atlético Madrid not only secured their place in the Champions League quarterfinals, but have also put together four consecutive wins in LaLiga. In addition, coach Diego Simeone has restored defensive solidity to his team, while also bringing back the best version of Julián Álvarez. Moreover, Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone have been dominant on the wings, ensuring competitiveness.

Led by Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid have been offensively dominant in recent matches. Alongside this, Thiago Pitarch has provided structure and creativity in midfield, balancing Aurélien Tchouaméni and Arda Güler. Furthermore, coach Álvaro Arbeloa has recovered Kylian Mbappé, who is expected to start and provide an offensive boost to break down Atlético’s solid defense.

Far from being a straightforward clash, both teams arrive with key absences. On one side, Los Blancos will be without Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão, Raúl Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Dani Ceballos. On the other, Los Colchoneros remain without Jan Oblak, Rodrigo Mendoza, and Pablo Barrios. As a result, both Diego Simeone and Álvaro Arbeloa will be forced to make adjustments.

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78' - FEDERICO VALVERDE RECEIVES A RED CARD! (3-2)

After a foul on Alex Baena of Atlético Madrid, Federico Valverde receives a red card as the referee considers that he did not intented the ball, but the player.

71' - GOOOOOOOAL FROM VINICIUS JR OF REAL MADRID (3-2)

Far from giving up, Real Madrid managed to turn the game around once again. Following a counterattack started by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Vinicius received the ball on the edge of the box, drove forward, and fired a powerful shot past Atlético Madrid’s Juan Musso.

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Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid announce substitutions (3-2)

Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are looking to make adjustments to their lineups. Before Vinicius Jr.'s spectacular goal, coach Diego Simeone decided to substitute Giuliano Simeone for Alex Baena. Meanwhile, coach Álvaro Arbeloa decided to substitute Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz for Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.

67' GOOOOOOOOOAL FROM NAHUEL MOLINA OF ATLETICO MADRID (2-2)

Amid intense pressure from Real Madrid, Nahuel Molina receives the ball well outside the Real Madrid penalty area. Capitalizing on the moment, the Argentine unleashes a stunning shot that takes all the fans by surprise, scoring the best goal of the match. Impressive.

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Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander- Arnold get into Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid game (2-1)

Chasing an imposing impact in the scoring side, Real Madrid have decided to bring in Kylian Mbappe, subbing off  Thiago Pitarch. With this, coach Álvaro Arbeloa tries to impose a high impact on los Colchoneros defense. Moreover, Dani Carvajal is also subbed off, making a gap for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

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57' - Atletico Madrid announce substitutions (2-1)

Coach Diego Simeone decided to make three substitutions in an effort to turn the game around. Atlético Madrid brought on Ademola Lookman, Antoine Griezmann, and Johnny Cardoso. Nahuel Molina, Alexander Sorloth, and Nico González came on in their place.

54' GOOOOOOOAL FROM FEDERICO VALVERDE OF REAL MADRID (2-1)

After conceding the goal to Vinicius Jr., Atlético Madrid were dealt a heavy blow, as Real Madrid continued to press their opponents. In the ensuing play, José María Giménez made a costly mistake, giving the ball away to Federico Valverde, who finished with a first-time shot past Juan Musso.

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52' - GOOOOOOOOAL FROM VINICIUS JR OF REAL MADRID (1-1)

Just like in the first half, Atlético Madrid have decided to stick to their defensive approach, looking to prevent a Real Madrid comeback. Despite this, Brahim Díaz earned a penalty after being brought down by David Hancko.

With the pressure off, Vinicius Jr. managed to score the crucial equalizer for los Blancos, throwing a wrench into the Colchoneros’ plans.

Second half underway! (0-1)

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid 2025-26 LaLiga derby second half is underway

Halftime! Real Madrid (0) vs Atlético Madrid (1)

In a competitive clash, Real Madrid have not been able to make a difference in the scoring side. It differs from Atlético Madrid, as Ademola Lookman scored a key goal under pressure to lead the partial victory. 

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44' - Atlético Madrid shift their approach (0-1)

After scoring the first goal of the game, Atlético Madrid decided to change their approach, clearly focusing on defending their lead. Far from being a cause for concern, the Colchoneros managed to shine, thwarting every attack and making life difficult for Real Madrid, who tried everything in their power.

40- Kylian Mbappe's absence is harnful for Real Madrid (0-1)

Kylian Mbappé's absence leaves Real Madrid with no scoring opportunities. Unlike in previous matches, Atlético Madrid have managed to establish a solid defense, making things difficult for the Whites by denying them space. Given this, the Frenchman's absence is proving to be a major setback, as his presence would open up space on the wing or allow him to beat the Colchoneros' defenders.

36' - Atletico Madrid's Matteo Ruggeri receives yellow card (0-1)

Following a foul on Federico Valverde, Atlético Madrid star Matteo Ruggeri receives a yellow card.

33' GOOOOOOOOOAL FROM ADEMOLA LOOKMAN FOR ATLETICO MADRID (0-1)

Antoine Griezmann leads Atlético Madrid's creative efforts. In a match dominated by speed down the wings, the Frenchman manages to stand out, linking up and setting up plays for Lookman and Julián Álvarez. Despite this, Real Madrid manages to hold its ground defensively.

After an impressive collective display, Julian Álvarez pases a long-ball to Ademola Lookman. The African star finds Giuliano Simeone to create a collective play, leaving him in front of Lunin, scoring the first goal of the team. 

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Atletico de Madrid star Ademola Lookman scoring a goal to Real Madrid
Ademola Lookman of Atletico de Madrid scores his team's first goal past Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid.

27' - Atlético Madrid's Johnny Cardoso receives yellow card and Federico Valverde loses another chance (0-0)

After a harsh foul on Vinicius Jr, Atlético Madrid's Johnny Cardoso receives yellow card. With this, the USMNT star loses the next game vs. FC Barcelona. Enjoying the free kick, Federico Valverde shot an impressive kick, but Juan Musso saves it.

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25'- Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid shine with their flanks! (0-0)

Far from the midfield being the focal point, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid are standing out through their flanks. For Los Blancos, Vinícius Jr. and Federico Valverde have looked imposing, but are being stopped by David Hancko, José Giménez and Robin Le Normand. Similarly, Los Colchoneros are threatening through Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone down the wings, but their efforts have yet to produce a decisive end product.

13' - Atlético Madrid bet for a counterattacking approach, stropped by Real Madrid's defense

Relying on a counterattacking approach, Atlético Madrid have managed to create a few chances through Giuliano Simeone and Ademola Lookman. However, Rüdiger, Huijsen and Tchouaméni have managed to shut these opportunities down with a solid defensive structure. As a result, Julián Álvarez remains waiting for a counter that could give him the edge to score his first goal.

9' - Federico Valverde and Marcos Llorente lose key chances for Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid

After a fantastic counterattack by Federico Valverde, he outpaced David Hancko and found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. However, the Uruguayan failed to convert the chance, hitting the post and wasting a golden opportunity.

A few minutes later, the Colchoneros led a brilliant counterattack spearheaded by Antoine Griezmann, who found Marcos Llorente, who was then brought down by Dani Carvajal, ending the two clearest scoring chances of the game.

5'- Real Madrid impresses with a high-pressing offense

Just a few minutes into the game, Real Madrid have established  as the dominant team, employing an impressive high press. In addition, los Blancos are causing quite a bit of damage down the wings, with Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. standing out.

0'- The match has kicked off!

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid 2025-26 LaLiga clash is already underway at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium!

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Atlético Madrid urge to clinch a victory today in LaLiga clash

While Atlético Madrid sit in the Champions League spots in LaLiga, they currently hold fourth place in the standings. With 57 points, a win against Real Madrid could lift them to third place with 60 points, just six points behind second place.

Why isn’t Trent Alexander-Arnold playing for Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid in LaLiga clash?

Following the arrival of head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, Trent Alexander-Arnold established himself as the starting right-back, leaving Dani Carvajal as the backup despite his vast experience. However, the Englishman has started today on the bench, surprising fans.

Far from being a tactical decision, the coach chose to leave him out after he arrived late to the team’s latest training session, reports Pablo Polo via Diario Marca. With this, he prioritizes dressing room stability, upholding internal rules. Nevertheless, Trent could still see minutes coming off the bench.

Real Madrid also announce their starting lineups!

Having several absentees, Real Madrid have reached to keep a solid lineup, betting for Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Jr in the offensive side. Moreover, Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen will lead the defense line. Surprisingly, Thiago Pitarch reaches his sixth consecutive start, impising himself as a key player for coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

Real Madrid starting lineup:
13. Lunin
2. Carvajal
22. Rüdiger
24. Huijsen
20. Fran García
8. Valverde
45. Thiago
14. Tchouameni
15. Arda Güler
21. Brahim
7. Vini Jr.

Atlético Madrid keep solid results against Real Madrid

Although Real Madrid have been a far more successful team than Atlético Madrid, coach Diego Simeone has managed to hold his own in the last five derbies, with three draws and two wins. In fact, the most recent match between the two teams ended in a resounding 5-2 victory for the Colchoneros. As a result, coach Álvaro Arbeloa will not have an easy task ahead of him.

22' - Giuliano Simeone saves Atlético Madrid (0-0)

On a corner kick, Real Madrid looked set to score through Antonio Rüdiger and Vinicius Jr., who both got a shot off on the rebound. However, Giuliano Simeone heroically thwarted those chances.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid game is set to start at 4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT.

You can watch the 2025-26 LaLiga derby clash live on here.

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Atletico Madrid announce their starting lineups!

Looking to make a statement, Atlético Madrid have announced their starting lineup. Led by Antoine Griezmann and Julián Álvarez, coach Diego Simeone is aiming to defeat Real Madrid. In addition, Koke and Johnny Cardoso are set to dominate the midfield, as Marcos Llorente moves to right back.

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Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face each other in a historic LaLiga derby

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the 2025-26 LaLiga clash at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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