Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Vinicius Jr brace leads los Blancos victory amid Valverde’s red card in 2025-26 La Liga derby (3-2)

Despite inconsistency, Real Madrid managed to turn their situation around, putting together a positive run that led them to eliminate Manchester City from the Champions League. Following this, they now face Atlético Madrid, aiming for a key victory to close the gap in the LaLiga title race. However, Los Colchoneros arrive in top form, complicating Los Blancos’ intentions.

Atlético Madrid not only secured their place in the Champions League quarterfinals, but have also put together four consecutive wins in LaLiga. In addition, coach Diego Simeone has restored defensive solidity to his team, while also bringing back the best version of Julián Álvarez. Moreover, Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone have been dominant on the wings, ensuring competitiveness.

Led by Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid have been offensively dominant in recent matches. Alongside this, Thiago Pitarch has provided structure and creativity in midfield, balancing Aurélien Tchouaméni and Arda Güler. Furthermore, coach Álvaro Arbeloa has recovered Kylian Mbappé, who is expected to start and provide an offensive boost to break down Atlético’s solid defense.

Far from being a straightforward clash, both teams arrive with key absences. On one side, Los Blancos will be without Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão, Raúl Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, and Dani Ceballos. On the other, Los Colchoneros remain without Jan Oblak, Rodrigo Mendoza, and Pablo Barrios. As a result, both Diego Simeone and Álvaro Arbeloa will be forced to make adjustments.