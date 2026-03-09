Mauricio Pochettino could be tempted to leave as USMNT head coach as top LaLiga side reportedly makes him a target

Mauricio Pochettino has managed to silence the criticism, turning the USMNT into one of the most interesting projects in CONCACAF. After betting on young players, he has managed to lead a new era in the national team that looks promising ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Despite this, the Argentine could be tempted to leave after the tournament. Taking advantage of his contractual situation, a top LaLiga team is reportedly interested in his arrival.

According to Rodra on ESPN, Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as a strong candidate to become Real Madrid’s next head coach as Álvaro Arbeloa has never been considered as a permanent option. After his spell at Tottenham Hotspur, president Florentino Pérez continues to keep him among his top priorities, especially since he previously coached Kylian Mbappé during his time at PSG, which is seen as a key factor behind the interest.

Even though he is currently managing the United States Men’s National Team, his future there is not guaranteed after the 2026 World Cup, as his contract expires in June 2026. Because of this, the Argentine would not face many obstacles in joining Los Blancos after the anticipated tournament. However, he has also been linked with a possible return to Tottenham Hotspur, as they have struggled to find stability in their sporting project.

Far from any certainty regarding Pochettino’s arrival at Real Madrid or Tottenham, the Argentine coach has not yet received a formal offer, keeping these opportunities speculative. With this uncertainty, Mauricio could still have a chance to remain the head coach of the USMNT if he delivers a strong performance in the 2026 World Cup. Despite these rumors, he remains focused on the tournament, viewing it as a pivotal opportunity in his career.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Not only Pochettino: Real Madrid reportedly eye other coach options

Following the departure of Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid have remained in search of world-class coaches with significant experience. Because of this, they have been linked with several names, with Mauricio Pochettino being the most recent to emerge. However, the Argentine is not a priority for the front office. With this in mind, Los Blancos reportedly maintain other alternatives to become head coach for the 2026–27 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid lose another key player ahead of Manchester City clash in the UEFA Champions League

As per Rodra on ESPN, Los Blancos keep Jürgen Klopp, Unai Emery, and Massimiliano Allegri as their priorities due to their European success. Nonetheless, President Florentino Perez keeps chasing a comeback of Zinedine Zidane, but he leads the race to become France’s head coach. For that reason, Real Madrid do not seem to have a clear path to define their permanent manager, opening the door also for Pochettino.