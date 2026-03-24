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Massimiliano Allegri reportedly sees Leon Goretzka as ‘perfect fit’ in AC Milan, but a key issue remains

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri and Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich.
© Marco Luzzani/Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesAC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri and Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, AC Milan have been known for their solid midfield. However, they have set their sights on Leon Goretzka as the main target, looking for a definitive offensive and defensive boost. Amid criticism of his current form at Bayern Munich, the German is reportedly seen as the ‘perfect fit’ for Massimiliano Allegri, but one issue keeps jeopardizing his arrival.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Leon Goretzka is emerging as AC Milan’s top priority, as he fits perfectly the profile sought by Allegri and would arrive as free agent from Bayern Munich. However, they face a major issue, as the German is reportedly seeking a salary of €9 million plus bonuses, while the Rossoneri are willing to offer €6–7 million per season along with a signing bonus.

While salary differences remain, AC Milan remain hopeful of convincing the German to join. According to Christian Falk, via CFBayern, Goretzka remains quite tempted by the prospect of playing in Serie A, so the Rossoneri could continue to push for his signing. However, the 31-year-old star has also attracted interest from Arsenal, complicating matters for the Italian side.

Leon Goretzka’s potential arrival would not replace Luka Modric’s role, as he would instead take over Youssouf Fofana’s current position, contributing as a box-to-box midfielder. With this, the Rossoneri would look to gain much more presence in attack—something they have lacked since Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s absence due to injury.

Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka

Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League.

Goretzka’s form at Bayern Munich could pose a risk for AC Milan

Leon Goretzka once established as one of Bayern Munich’s best players, becoming an undisputed starter. However, he has lost importance following Vincent Kompany’s arrival, being overtaken by Aleksandar Pavlović. In addition, the German is no longer that key offensive contributor, which makes a potential move to AC Milan a rather risky bet.

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With 31 years old, the German would be expected to deliver an immediate impact at the Rossoneri—something he has not consistently provided at Bayern in recent seasons. Moreover, coach Allegri would likely have to bench either Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Fofana, both in strong form, to accommodate Goretzka, whose current level remains a significant question mark.

If Allegri manages to bring out the best in Leon Goretzka, Samuele Ricci would become the last option in the rotation, making his departure likely despite being one of Italy’s most promising talents. Only Modric’s departure could ensure playing time for the 24-year-old star, as he could compete with Jashari. Since renewing the Croatian’s contract is a priority, this option seems quite unlikely.

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