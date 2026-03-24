Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Griezmann reveals Champions League ambition as Atletico Madrid ‘last dance’ begins ahead of Orlando City switch

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid.
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesAntoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann will finally be leaving Atletico Madrid after 10 seasons with the club, but not before giving everything he has to send them out on the highest note possible. Set to join Orlando City at the start of next season, Griezmann has made clear his ambition to push for the UEFA Champions League with the Colchoneros before he goes.

After traveling to Florida to finalize the details, Orlando City officially announced the signing of Antoine Griezmann on Tuesday. With the 2025-26 season still ongoing, the MLS club confirmed that the move will be completed in July 2026 on a deal running through the 2027-28 season with an option for one additional year, bringing his European career to a close.

With the deal made official, Griezmann took to social media to post a heartfelt message to Atletico fans. “It isn’t easy to find the words for what I’m feeling, because this club is my home and you are my family. It has been an incredible journey, filled with unforgettable matches, goals, joy, and a passion that only those of us who feel ‘Atleti’ can truly understand,” he wrote on Instagram.

Rather than simply saying goodbye, the French striker turned his focus to the months ahead and the chance to leave on the highest possible note, with the Champions League firmly in his sights: “But for now, let’s leave the future in the future—because I am not leaving yet. I still have months left in this shirt; months to give my life for this club at our stadium and away from home, to lift that Copa del Rey, and to dream of going as far as possible in the Champions League.

Despite Orlando City‘s push to secure his signing in the primary 2026 MLS window, Atletico’s run to the Copa del Rey final made both the club and Griezmann reluctant to finalize the move mid-season. Now into the quarterfinal stage of the Champions League, roughly five games away from a potential title, Griezmann has added European glory to what he described as his “Last Dance” with the club in his post.

Griezmann becomes 20th World Cup winner in MLS: Messi and Muller among them

see also

Griezmann becomes 20th World Cup winner in MLS: Messi and Muller among them

We still have many opportunities ahead of us to find happiness. I want every minute I have left here to be a tribute to this crest. The best is yet to come. We will do it as we always have: together. My present remains Red and White until the very last breath of this 2026 season. And my heart will be forever. Aúpa Atleti,” Griezmann’s message concluded.

Advertisement

Can Atletico go all the way in the Champions League?

Rather than framing it as a lifelong dream of finally winning the Champions League, a trophy that has eluded him throughout his career, Griezmann took a measured approach, expressing the desire to go “as far as possible” in the competition. With Atletico still in the thick of the Copa del Rey race as well, advancing deep into the European stage will be far from a walk in the park.

After eliminating Tottenham Hotspur in a tie that finished 7-5 on aggregate, Atletico will face Barcelona in the quarterfinals. The first leg is scheduled at Camp Nou on April 8, with the return leg set for April 14 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Should Atletico manage to get past one of the tournament’s top contenders like Barcelona, they would face the winner of Arsenal vs. Sporting CP in the semifinals. The Gunners, currently leading the Premier League, enter that tie as heavy favorites, and have been the stingiest defense in the competition this season, conceding just five goals across 10 Champions League matches.

Advertisement
Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid reacts after missing a penalty during the UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid after missing a penalty during the UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid.

As for the final, any club emerging from the other side of the bracket would pose a serious threat to Atletico, with PSG, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all still in contention. For Griezmann personally, the stakes could not be higher: he was on the pitch for Atletico’s last Champions League final appearance in 2016, a match Real Madrid claimed in a penalty shootout after Griezmann had missed a penalty during regular time, and now, a decade later, the stage is set for one of soccer’s great stories to find its ending.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s MLS circle grows as another La Liga great and World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann joins Orlando City, but there’s a twist

Lionel Messi’s MLS circle grows as another La Liga great and World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann joins Orlando City, but there’s a twist

While the headlines celebrate the blockbuster reunion of La Liga pedigree in MLS, there remains an intriguing layer beneath the surface that adds mystery to the deal.

Arbeloa admits Kylian Mbappe ‘not at 100%’ after Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid derby as France friendlies loom

Arbeloa admits Kylian Mbappe ‘not at 100%’ after Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid derby as France friendlies loom

Called up for the March international window with France, Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa revealed that Kylian Mbappe is not at 100% after the derby against Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann reportedly flies to Orlando after Atletico Madrid approval: Will he face Messi’s Inter Miami in 2026 MLS?

Griezmann reportedly flies to Orlando after Atletico Madrid approval: Will he face Messi’s Inter Miami in 2026 MLS?

With Atletico Madrid's approval, Antoine Griezmann is reportedly set to fly to Orlando to complete his signing with the Lions, prompting questions on when he'll face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the MLS/

Juventus set high price for Barcelona’s target Andrea Cambiaso

Juventus set high price for Barcelona’s target Andrea Cambiaso

Juventus set a high price for Andrea Cambiaso if Barcelona want to give Hansi Flick his preferred target.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo