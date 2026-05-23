How to watch Bayern vs Stuttgart in USA: 2026 DFB Pokal, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Bayern vs Stuttgart on US television and via legal streaming:

Match Overview

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are on a mission to secure a domestic double as they face Stuttgart in the highly anticipated DFB Pokal final. After a six-year absence from the cup final, a palpable hunger drives Vincent Kompany‘s squad, who enter the match as overwhelming favorites to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2020. Their dominance throughout the season has been nothing short of spectacular, setting the stage for a climactic finish.

Standing in their way are the defending champions, Stuttgart, who are determined to cap off a remarkable season with more silverware. Sebastian Hoeneß’s side secured a coveted Champions League spot by finishing fourth in the league and now aim to defend their title against the country’s most formidable opponent. Despite their underdog status, Stuttgart‘s proven cup pedigree makes this a must-watch clash at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Bayern‘s season has been defined by relentless dominance, culminating in a Bundesliga title with just a single defeat. Their attacking prowess has been on full display, and they head into the final with unstoppable momentum. In contrast, Stuttgart has also enjoyed a successful campaign, securing their European ambitions and entering this match on a five-game unbeaten streak, though four of those were draws. Their resilience will be put to the ultimate test.

The tactical battle promises a classic clash of styles. Bayern, under Vincent Kompany, employs a suffocating high-press and averages an astounding 66% possession, consistently overwhelming opponents with their offensive firepower. Stuttgart will need to adopt a disciplined, counter-attacking strategy. Their survival hinges on absorbing immense pressure, maintaining a compact defensive shape, and exploiting any opportunities on the break. Engaging Bayern in an open, end-to-end game would be a fatal error.

Motivation is sky-high on both sides. For Bayern, this is about more than just another trophy; it’s about reasserting their authority in the DFB Pokal after a lengthy absence and completing a perfect domestic season. For Stuttgart, this is a chance to make a definitive statement. Defending their title against a titan like Bayern would be a monumental achievement and the perfect conclusion to an impressive season.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

The historical record between these two clubs heavily favors Bayern Munich. The Bavarians are currently on a commanding five-game winning streak against Stuttgart, establishing a clear psychological advantage heading into the final. This fixture has consistently been a showcase for Bayern‘s offensive superiority, a trend they will look to continue on the biggest stage.

Recent encounters paint a grim picture for Stuttgart. This season alone, Bayern has defeated them three times: a 2-1 victory in the Super Cup, followed by two crushing Bundesliga wins, 5-0 and 4-2. Across the last five meetings, Bayern has demonstrated their ability to score at will, dismantling the Stuttgart defense with alarming regularity.

The data points to a high-scoring affair. The last five matchups have produced an average of 4.4 goals per game, with seven of the last ten clashes featuring over 3.5 goals. Bayern has scored three or more goals in four of their last five games against Stuttgart. Striker Harry Kane has been particularly lethal, netting eight goals in those five appearances, making him a key player to watch.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Bayern enters the final with several key defensive concerns, while Stuttgart arrives in Berlin with nearly a full-strength squad ready for battle.

Vincent Kompany will be forced to adjust his backline due to significant injuries. Key defenders Min-Jae Kim (knee) and Alphonso Davies (hamstring) are sidelined, while Serge Gnabry is also out for the season. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Konrad Laimer have dealt with minor issues but are expected to be fit to start, though the absences will test Bayern‘s squad depth.

In contrast, Sebastian Hoeneß has the luxury of a nearly complete roster. While Ameen Al Dakhil, Justin Diehl, and Lazar Jovanovic are unavailable, none are considered regular starters. This allows Stuttgart to field their strongest possible lineup, giving them a crucial advantage in terms of continuity and cohesion against a slightly depleted Bayern defense.

Bayern Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Kimmich, Goretzka; Karl, Musiala, Luis Diaz; Jackson.

This lineup is built for total offensive domination. With the creative genius of Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz supplying chances from the wings and midfield, the formation is designed to control possession and pin Stuttgart deep in their own half. The central pairing of Kimmich and Goretzka will dictate the tempo, aiming to unleash their potent attack at every opportunity.

Stuttgart Projected XI (3-4-1-2): Nübel; Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstädt; Leweling, Andres, Stiller, Führich; Nartey; Demirovic, Undav.

Stuttgart’s formation prioritizes defensive solidity and rapid transitions. The back three provides a strong foundation to absorb pressure, while the midfield wing-backs are tasked with providing width on the counter-attack. Deniz Undav, their leading scorer, will be the focal point up front, looking to exploit any space left behind by Bayern‘s aggressive press.

More details on how to watch

The Bayern vs Stuttgart DFB Pokal final is available on Fubo. You can watch the action on your television or stream it on the go using a variety of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and your mobile phone or tablet.

In addition to the DFB Pokal, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a wide range of other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of leagues like the Bundesliga, La Liga, and many more, all included in one package.

You can sign up for Fubo for just $14.99/month. This plan offers incredible value, bundling live sports with an extensive library of on-demand content.

Beyond soccer, the service also features a massive selection of movies, TV shows, and original programming. Whether you’re a sports fanatic or a movie buff, there’s always something new to discover.

SEE MORE: Complete DFB Pokal schedule for US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.