Massimiliano Allegri delivers blunt verdict on Christian Pulisic’s surprising substitution in AC Milan Serie A draw

After three consecutive victories, AC Milan entered the game against Sassuolo needing a win to secure the Serie A lead. However, the Rossoneri suffered a surprising draw that cost them the top spot to Inter Milan. Following the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri explained the reason that lead him to substitute Christian Pulisic, despite the player’s impressive scoring prowess and the team’s need to secure a victory.

“Christian had joined us in Turin after a fever and then trained. He played well for 72 minutes, but at that moment, we needed one more midfielder. Loftus-Cheek held firm up front, but we had to defend better, especially for the second goal. We had to follow Laurienté, and it was too easy for them to score… Today he played a good game, as in Turin. He was decisive for the second goal; he had a chance in the final minutes. He was very good,” Allegri said, via DAZN.

Far from trying to maintain a constant attacking rhythm, Allegri preferred to sacrifice Pulisic in the attack, looking for more stability in midfield with Samuele Ricci. However, everything went the opposite way. Just four minutes after this change, the Rossoneri conceded the second goal and failed to create impactful attacking chances in the absence of the USMNT star, with only Davide Bartesaghi shining at a scoring level by netting a brace.

Massimiliano Allegri has managed to enhance AC Milan’s performances despite not having a sufficiently competitive roster. While they do have a solid midfield with several alternatives, the defensive line and the attacking front remain limited in options, making matches quite unpredictable. Nevertheless, the Rossoneri are aiming to improve the roster in January 2026 to enhance Christian Pulisic’s impact, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal against FC Internazionale.

Christian Pulisic’s future hinges on AC Milan progress in the upcoming months

With a contract lasting until 2027, AC Milan aim to convince Pulisic to sign an extension before he enters the final year of his current deal. The USMNT star decides not to rush into any decisions and reportedly sets a key condition: The team must qualify for the UEFA Champions League. With this in mind, the Rossoneri to bolster their defense with experienced players like Thiago Silva and Thomas Kristensen, and to enhance their attack eyeing two Premier League stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Thiago Silva faces uncertain future: Brazilian veteran reportedly set to leave Fluminense amid AC Milan rumors

Since joining AC Milan, Pulisic has reached peak form, making a significant impact both in scoring and creativity. Over 113 games, the USMNT star has netted 41 goals and provided 25 assists. However, his influence extends beyond these statistics, as he serves as the team’s attacking focal point and generates the majority of offensive opportunities through his dynamic play.

While Rafael Leao has elevated his performance alongside the USMNT star, coach Allegri might seek a center-forward who excels in winning aerial duels and is physically imposing to capitalize on more scoring opportunities, thus enhancing the team’s efficiency. Should this signing materialize, the Italian team could achieve a much stronger offensive presence, aligning with the potential contract renewal of Christian Pulisic within a solid project.