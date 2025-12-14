Santiago Gimenez’ future uncertain: Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan target two premier league stars ahead of January 2026 move

Santiago Giménez joined AC Milan at the beginning of 2025 as the club’s most significant attacking prospect. However, injuries and inconsistency have hampered the Mexican striker’s ability to shine, while the team continues to struggle offensively, despite maintaining a position among the top teams in Serie A. As a result, his future appears uncertain, with Christian Pulisic‘s Rossoneri already eyeing two Premier League strikers ahead of January 2026.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan’s medical staff has given the green light for Santiago Giménez to return to the pitch following his ankle injury. However, the Mexican continues to train separately and is undergoing psychological treatment, as he is not satisfied with his situation, which suggests a potential transfer in the coming months. In addition, the Rossoneri are targeting two Premier League strikers.

To support the attacking prowess of Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao, AC Milan seem determined to strengthen its squad with a center forward in January 2026. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Joshua Zirkzee has become one of the team’s main targets. The Dutchman shone in Serie A with Bologna, but his spell in the Premier League has not been the best, as he has been relegated to a secondary role. Alongside him, another striker is emerging strongly.

Considering the challenge of signing Zirkzee due to Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo departing for AFCON with their national teams, the Rossoneri have already targeted Niclas Fullkrug from West Ham. Even though he is 32 years old, he has showcased his scoring prowess. Compared to the Dutchman, the German striker has been left out of the project by coach Nuno Espírito Santo, who counts on Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, and Callum Wilson as the main strikers.

Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United and Niclas Füllkrug of West Ham.

Joshua Zirkzee may not fit Allegri’s plan at AC Milan

At just 24 years old, Joshua Zirkzee remains one of the most promising players today. Although his current situation at Manchester United does not reflect this, the Dutchman has already shone with Bologna in Serie A, leading AC Milan’s sporting director, Igli Tare, to consider him one of the best options. However, his style of play is similar to that of Santiago Gimenez, a modern center forward, almost a second striker, so they would repeat the same player profile.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic described as ‘diabolical’ by AC Milan coach Allegri in eye-opening remark

In most teams coached by Allegri, he has opted for a center forward who is much more of a goal scorer but who also knows how to be very mobile, which has meant that the Mexican has not been the profile he is looking for. Like Santiago, Joshua shines with another, more goal-scoring center forward leading the line, which means that a possible fit at AC Milan may not be what the club is really looking for, as Giménez is being left out of the team.

It does not mean that Joshua Zirkzee is not a talented player, but rather that it would mean having the same profile that you already have in the squad and that did not fit, generating at least some doubts from the outset. For this reason, the profile of Niclas Füllkrug, a more traditional striker, fits with the constant mobility of Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic, despite his age raising certain doubts.