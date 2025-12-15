Former Real Madrid Sergio Reguilón opens up on motivation to play alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Sergio Reguilón was announced as a new Inter Miami player on Monday after signing his contract to replace Jordi Alba in the vacant left back role. Despite being a product of Real Madrid’s academy, Reguilón opened up about the special motivation of playing alongside global superstar Lionel Messi.

After joining Fundación Real Madrid at just nine years old, Reguilón emerged as a potential long-term successor to Alba with the Spanish national team following his early breakthrough. A strong loan spell at Sevilla led to a €30 million move to Tottenham Hotspur at age 23, but inconsistent form and several loan stints prevented him from reaching his full potential, and now the left back is looking to revive his career in MLS.

In his first words as a Heron, Reguilón explained the reasons behind his decision to join the Fort Lauderdale-based club. “I think it’s a very ambitious project. It’s a club that’s doing things very well. They’re the current champions, and that’s what attracts me—winning teams. Both the people at the club and the owners are doing a great job, and that shows,” he said in an interview with Inter Miami.

According to Fabrizio Romano, several La Liga clubs showed interest in signing Reguilón as a free agent after his contract expired last June, including lucrative offers from Iran worth €4 million net per season. However, the left back had always been eager to join Inter Miami, which began negotiations with him last October before finalizing the deal.

Sergio Reguilon presented as new Inter Miami player.

Despite his Real Madrid background, Reguilón also highlighted the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi as a major factor in his decision. “It’s a really exciting reason to come here: to keep winning and keep competing. I won’t lie—coming here to play with Leo is an extra motivation,” he added.

Since his contract expired in June, Reguilón has not played a competitive match, but that was not seen as a concern by either the player or the club. Now eager to claim the starting left back role in 2026, he said: “I’m really eager to get started, because I’m coming off a few difficult months, and all I want is to compete on the field, give my best, and be happy on the pitch—which is the best thing in life.”

Reguilón and MLS growth

In recent years, Major League Soccer has increasingly attracted European players not only at the tail end of their careers, but also during their prime. One notable example is Son Heung-min, who completed a move to LAFC at age 33 after winning the UEFA Europa League with Tottenham, despite having multiple offers to remain in Europe.

Reguilón was asked about MLS’s growth and spoke about how the league’s rising profile—boosted in part by Messi’s arrival—has captured global attention. “For example, in Spain I have many friends who follow it, and honestly it’s a league that’s on the rise and doing things very well. In terms of exposure, it keeps growing. It’s becoming more competitive, and that’s also what draws me to it,” he concluded.

