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Christian Pulisic on edge as Milan faces major consequences without UEFA Champions League, and it could impact Massimiliano Allegri and Luka Modric too

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic (left), Massimiliano Allegri (center), and Luka Modric (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left), Massimiliano Allegri (center), and Luka Modric (right)

The pressure is beginning to rise around Christian Pulisic as Milan enters the final stretch of the Serie A season with little margin for error. Luka Modric and coach Massimiliano Allegri are also watching the situation closely, with growing fears that missing out on Europe’s biggest competition could reshape the entire direction of the club next season.

Milan spent most of the campaign comfortably inside the top four, but a difficult run of form has suddenly reopened the race. The Rossoneri have managed only one victory in their last five league matches, allowing rivals to close the gap at the worst possible moment.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the consequences of failing to qualify for the Champions League could extend far beyond disappointment on the pitch. The report suggests the club may face major sporting and financial changes if they are forced into the Europa League instead. The growing concern inside San Siro is that the current project was built around Champions League action.

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Allegri returned with the expectation of rebuilding Milan into a title contender over multiple seasons, but those plans may now be in danger. “Without the Champions League, Milan’s firepower on the transfer market would be reduced by around €100m [$117m],” La Gazzetta dello Sport explains. That financial setback could affect recruitment plans, contract renewals, and even the future of some of the squad’s biggest stars.

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One of the most important names linked to the uncertainty is Modric. The Croatian veteran arrived with hopes of helping the Red and Blacks compete for trophies, but the report claims his future may depend heavily on whether the club secures a place in next season’s Champions League.

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What it would mean for Modric’s future

The possible consequence that has now emerged is that Modric could leave Milan at the end of the season if the club fails to finish in the top four. His current contract reportedly contains an extension option until 2027, but that extension would only happen if both the player and the club decide to continue together.

Sky Italy previously reported that Modric would stay only if Milan qualifies for the Champions League and Allegri remains in charge. That combination now appears far from guaranteed with only a few matches remaining.

Luka Modric of AC Milan.

Luka Modric of AC Milan.

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At 40 years old, the Croatian superstar is still viewed as one of the leaders in the dressing room, but he reportedly wants assurances that the club can remain competitive. Missing out on Europe’s elite competition would make it harder for the club to strengthen the squad in the summer.

Waht it would mean for Allegri’s future

Allegri’s future is also becoming a major talking point around Milan. His current contract reportedly includes an automatic extension until 2028 if the club qualifies for the Champions League, but failure to reach that target could completely alter the situation.

“The chances of him staying without top four would drastically reduce,” Gazzetta stated. There is also speculation that the Italian national team role could become available, potentially giving Allegri another option if Milan’s project stalls.

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allegri milan

AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri looks on

The uncertainty surrounding the coach creates another layer of instability. Milan’s management had hoped to build continuity around Allegri, but the final weeks of the season may now determine whether that plan survives.

Could it affect Pulisic?

For Pulisic, the situation carries major importance as well. Despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding his contract renewal, the American international remains one of the club’s most trusted attacking players and someone Milan still sees as central to the future project.

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“The management are fully aware of his value and what he can contribute,” La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests in another report, adding that Pulisic is “almost certain” to remain. However, the financial implications of missing the Champions League could still force difficult decisions across the squad.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

What’s more, Milan may need to reduce wages or even sell valuable players to balance finances. Names such as Rafael Leao, Mike Maignan, and several recent signings have all been mentioned as possible assets that could generate important transfer income if required.

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