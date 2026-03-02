Trending topics:
Marcus Rashford reportedly makes two major sacrifices to seal permanent Barcelona transfer from Manchester United

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

After an unconvincing loan spell at Aston Villa, Marcus Rashford has gradually rediscovered his best version in Barcelona. While his arrival did not generate major expectations, the Englishman has managed to earn a place in Hansi Flick’s rotation. Given his strong performances, the Blaugranas are reportedly negotiating his transfer with Manchester United. To seal the deal, the 28-year-old star supposedly makes two major sacrifices.

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona have already reached a contractual agreement with Marcus Rashford, who accepted to reduce his salary and remove several bonuses in a contract until 2030. With that in place, they have taken decisive steps in negotiations with Manchester United, sealing his transfer for €30 million, to be paid in three installments of €10 million. With this in mind, the Englishman could soon be finalizing his move to the Blaugranas.

Marcus’ potential transfer to the Spanish side would mark the end of his tenure with the Red Devils, during which he scored 138 goals and provided 79 assists across 426 appearances. Despite being a fan favorite, controversies often clouded his performances on the pitch. Surprisingly, Rashford has found peace with the Blaugranas, excelling as one of the team’s top players and making his permanent move appear imminent.

Despite Raphinha being Hansi Flick’s undisputed starter on the left wing, Rashford has managed to break firmly into the team’s rotation. After playing 35 matches, the Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists, emerging as one of the team’s top contributors. Viewed as an important impact player, Barcelona have decided to move closer to finalizing his permanent transfer.

Rashford and Lewandowski formed a great pairing in Barcelona

Not only Rashford: Barcelona reportedly line up an attacking coup

Hansi Flick has managed to implement a highly proactive attacking system at Barcelona, raising the level of Marcus Rashford, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and even Fermín López. Despite this, Robert Lewandowski has suffered a noticeable drop in form, making his departure as a free agent seem increasingly close. For that reason, the Blaugrana are now targeting another marquee reinforcement in attack, seeking a truly game-changing impact.

Lamine Yamal scores first-ever career hat-trick at 18 years and 230 days: When did Lionel Messi score his maiden hat-trick, and how old was he?

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona are targeting Julián Álvarez as their priority objective. As a cornerstone of Atlético Madrid, he could leave for around €150 million, a considerably high valuation. Despite this, they are not ruling out an intense negotiation for the Argentine, while they are also assessing Omar Marmoush of Manchester City and even Dušan Vlahović as a potential free-agent option.

