MLS
Comments

James Rodríguez’s World Cup hopes in question as Colombia star still awaits MLS debut with Minnesota United

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

James Rodríguez #10 of Minnesota United.
© David Berding/Getty ImagesJames Rodríguez #10 of Minnesota United.

James Rodríguez has been one of the most high-profile signings of the MLS offseason, with the Colombian legend joining Minnesota United as he gears up for the 2026 World Cup. However, his league debut remains elusive after he was left on the bench in the team’s most recent match against FC Cincinnati.

After parting ways with Club León when his contract expired last year, Minnesota secured the signing of Rodríguez in early February on a five-month deal running through June 30 — meaning he will be with the Loons through the start of the World Cup. While excitement has been building around the veteran midfielder, he has yet to feature, either during the preseason friendlies or in the opening MLS matches.

Saturday presented the first real opportunity for Rodríguez to make his Minnesota debut. The Loons hosted FC Cincinnati and the Colombian was named in the squad for the first time, but he watched the entire 1-0 home victory from the bench without getting off it.

After the game, Minnesota head coach Cameron Knowles was asked about his decision to keep Rodríguez unused: “Hard game to come into. With the game being 1-0, and also having him sat there for 75 minutes, having not played and one week of full training, I don’t think that was the ideal circumstances to bring him into.

James Rodríguez #10 of Minnesota United greets fans prior to the game against FC Cincinnati.

James Rodríguez #10 of Minnesota United greets fans prior to the game against FC Cincinnati.

As the New Zealand-born coach noted, Rodríguez is approaching four months without a competitive appearance. His last came on November 19 of last year, when he featured in León’s defeat against Club Puebla, and while he remains a central figure for Colombia, his fitness is a significant concern for coach Néstor Lorenzo and his staff.

What’s next for James Rodriguez?

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11, giving Rodríguez less than four months to get back to his best. In such a tight window, earning regular minutes in the short term will be essential for the Cafeteros captain to arrive at the tournament in form.

On the club front, Rodríguez could make his long-awaited MLS debut on Saturday, March 7, when Minnesota travel to face Nashville SC on Matchday 3. The March international window is also fast approaching, with Colombia set to face Croatia on the 26th and France on the 29th, two high-quality tests that could go a long way in shaping the national team’s preparations ahead of the tournament.

