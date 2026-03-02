Kylian Mbappé’s injury revealed as Real Madrid release medical report on France star ahead of 2026 World Cup

Kylian Mbappé had recently set off alarm bells at Real Madrid and within the France national team after his latest injury kept him out of a crucial UEFA Champions League match against Benfica. With the 2026 World Cup drawing closer, Los Blancos have finally released a medical report revealing the nature of Mbappé’s issue.

Ahead of the second leg of the UCL playoff against Benfica, Mbappé was ruled out after feeling discomfort during Tuesday’s training session. Reports pointed to his knee as the affected area, the same one that had already kept him sidelined for several matches earlier in 2026, but with no official medical report forthcoming from Real Madrid, concern and uncertainty among fans continued to grow.

On Monday, ahead of the La Liga match against Getafe, Real Madrid confirmed that Kylian Mbappé had suffered a sprain in his left knee. The Frenchman has been left out of the squad for the game, and no recovery timeline has been provided.

Real Madrid’s statement read as follows: “Following the tests conducted on our player Kylian Mbappé by French specialist doctors, under the supervision of Real Madrid’s Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in the left knee and the suitability of the conservative treatment being followed are confirmed. Pending evolution.“

This marks the third time this knee issue has halted Mbappé’s prolific run in the 2025-26 season. The first instance came during the Champions League league phase against Manchester City, when he was left as an unused substitute.

The problem resurfaced toward the end of 2025 during a training session, prompting Real Madrid to release a statement confirming a knee sprain. Of the first four matches the Spanish side played in 2026, Mbappé featured in just one (a 14-minute cameo in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona) with his knee proving a persistent obstacle ever since.

Mbappé not to undergo surgery with World Cup on the horizon

The most pressing concern surrounding Mbappé is that Real Madrid have yet to provide a recovery timeline for his return. Despite the injury troubles, the Frenchman has been the top scorer in both the Champions League and La Liga this season, amassing an impressive 38 goals and six assists in 33 appearances.

What is clear is that Mbappé will not undergo surgery to address the knee sprain, as an operation would require an extended recovery period and jeopardize his chances of representing France at the 2026 World Cup, now less than four months away. Instead, reports indicate he has opted for a more conservative treatment approach, making his situation one that will be assessed on a day-to-day basis.

Already ruled out against Getafe, Mbappé’s recovery will be critical for Real Madrid in the near term. Los Blancos are scheduled to face the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 tie on Wednesday, March 11, with the return leg on the 17th — a match the club is hopeful their star will be fit for.