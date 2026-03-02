Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Real Madrid
Comments

Kylian Mbappé’s injury revealed as Real Madrid release medical report on France star ahead of 2026 World Cup

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF.
© Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF.

Kylian Mbappé had recently set off alarm bells at Real Madrid and within the France national team after his latest injury kept him out of a crucial UEFA Champions League match against Benfica. With the 2026 World Cup drawing closer, Los Blancos have finally released a medical report revealing the nature of Mbappé’s issue.

Ahead of the second leg of the UCL playoff against Benfica, Mbappé was ruled out after feeling discomfort during Tuesday’s training session. Reports pointed to his knee as the affected area, the same one that had already kept him sidelined for several matches earlier in 2026, but with no official medical report forthcoming from Real Madrid, concern and uncertainty among fans continued to grow.

On Monday, ahead of the La Liga match against Getafe, Real Madrid confirmed that Kylian Mbappé had suffered a sprain in his left knee. The Frenchman has been left out of the squad for the game, and no recovery timeline has been provided.

Real Madrid’s statement read as follows: “Following the tests conducted on our player Kylian Mbappé by French specialist doctors, under the supervision of Real Madrid’s Medical Services, the diagnosis of a sprain in the left knee and the suitability of the conservative treatment being followed are confirmed. Pending evolution.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid during the Spanish Super Cup Final against FC Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid during the Spanish Super Cup Final against FC Barcelona.

This marks the third time this knee issue has halted Mbappé’s prolific run in the 2025-26 season. The first instance came during the Champions League league phase against Manchester City, when he was left as an unused substitute.

Advertisement
Pep Guardiola thinks ‘it’s better’ for Manchester City to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League

see also

Pep Guardiola thinks ‘it’s better’ for Manchester City to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League

The problem resurfaced toward the end of 2025 during a training session, prompting Real Madrid to release a statement confirming a knee sprain. Of the first four matches the Spanish side played in 2026, Mbappé featured in just one (a 14-minute cameo in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona) with his knee proving a persistent obstacle ever since.

Mbappé not to undergo surgery with World Cup on the horizon

The most pressing concern surrounding Mbappé is that Real Madrid have yet to provide a recovery timeline for his return. Despite the injury troubles, the Frenchman has been the top scorer in both the Champions League and La Liga this season, amassing an impressive 38 goals and six assists in 33 appearances.

What is clear is that Mbappé will not undergo surgery to address the knee sprain, as an operation would require an extended recovery period and jeopardize his chances of representing France at the 2026 World Cup, now less than four months away. Instead, reports indicate he has opted for a more conservative treatment approach, making his situation one that will be assessed on a day-to-day basis.

Advertisement

Already ruled out against Getafe, Mbappé’s recovery will be critical for Real Madrid in the near term. Los Blancos are scheduled to face the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 tie on Wednesday, March 11, with the return leg on the 17th — a match the club is hopeful their star will be fit for.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappé reportedly upset with Real Madrid over knee injury handling, prompting a major decision to emerge

Kylian Mbappé reportedly upset with Real Madrid over knee injury handling, prompting a major decision to emerge

After a successful start to the season, Kylian Mbappé was forced to miss several weeks on the pitch due to a knee injury. In light of this, the Frenchman is reportedly upset with Real Madrid over the handling of his injury, leading him to make a major decision.

Lamine Yamal tops ranking of world’s most valuable players at $338 million: Where does Mbappe stand?

Lamine Yamal tops ranking of world’s most valuable players at $338 million: Where does Mbappe stand?

A ranking of the most valuable players in the world has Lamine Yamal at the top, ahead of Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe’s latest injury update offers more positive outlook: Expected return date emerges ahead of Manchester City clash in UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe’s latest injury update offers more positive outlook: Expected return date emerges ahead of Manchester City clash in UEFA Champions League

With a blockbuster showdown against Manchester City looming in the UEFA Champions League, anxiety has rippled through the Santiago Bernabeu. The latest update, however, offers a more positive outlook.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly chase two Bundesliga strikers as key reinforcements for 2026-27 season

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly chase two Bundesliga strikers as key reinforcements for 2026-27 season

Following Christian Pulisic’s drop in form, AC Milan’s offensive weakness has been exposed. As a result, they have reportedly set their sights on two star strikers from the Bundesliga ahead of the 2026–27 season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo