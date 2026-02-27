Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Rashford nears permanent move as Barcelona reportedly devise financial strategy to trigger Manchester United clause

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan this season.
© Judit Cartiel/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan this season.

For months, Marcus Rashford has been the subject of speculation in Barcelona. The Spanish club has been pleased with his performances, but understands that keeping him long term will require paying Manchester United a significant fee this summer.

The blaugrana side has virtually decided to keep the Englishman on a permanent basis,” Diario AS reports, citing Mundo Deportivo. “The €30 million purchase option would be paid in three annual installments of €10 million each (approximately $11.8 million per installment).

This strategy would, of course, depend on Manchester United’s willingness to accept a deferred payment structure over two years for the forward. But that is not the only factor Barcelona must consider when mapping out Rashford’s future.

The deal also depends on fitting his salary and contract length within La Liga’s financial fair play regulations,” Diario AS adds. Reports indicate that Rashford is willing to lower his current salary — estimated at around $17 million per year — a key development in negotiations.

Barcelona&#039;s Hansi Flick.

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on prior a game.

Another issue involves La Liga’s player registration restrictions. In recent years, Barcelona’s financial struggles have created complications in this area, and making Rashford’s move permanent could force the club to offload one or more players from the roster to balance the books.

Advertisement
Frenkie de Jong to miss crucial stretch for Barcelona with muscle injury ahead of La Liga and Copa del Rey clashes

see also

Frenkie de Jong to miss crucial stretch for Barcelona with muscle injury ahead of La Liga and Copa del Rey clashes

Marcus Rashford has exceeded expectations at Barcelona

When Barcelona moved to sign Marcus Rashford last summer, there were questions about how the forward would adapt to Spain. Not because his talent was in doubt, but because his most recent experiences in the Premier League, with Manchester United and Aston Villa, had fallen short of expectations.

Instead, Rashford has been a welcome surprise. Hansi Flick relies primarily on Lamine Yamal and Raphinha on the wings, while Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres compete at center forward. Even in that crowded attacking picture, the Englishman has found ways to make an impact.

La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

La Liga 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Whether coming off the bench or stepping in for one of the aforementioned stars due to injury, Rashford has posted 10 goals and 13 assists in 34 appearances so far. That production makes him one of the team’s most efficient forwards and a reliable option for the coach — justification for the more than $30 million Barcelona appear ready to invest to secure him permanently.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Virgil van Dijk replacement nears as Liverpool reportedly target $135m Premier League defender amid Manchester United battle

Virgil van Dijk replacement nears as Liverpool reportedly target $135m Premier League defender amid Manchester United battle

Although Virgil van Dijk remains key to Arne Slot's plans, Liverpool are already looking for a potential replacement due to his advancing age. With this in mind, they have set their sights on a star Premier League defender valued at £135 million, competing with Manchester United.

Rafael Leao could leave as AC Milan reportedly opens talks with a Premier League side for the Portuguese star

Rafael Leao could leave as AC Milan reportedly opens talks with a Premier League side for the Portuguese star

Unlike in previous seasons, Rafael Leao has regained his top form, shining with his impressive scoring prowess. The Portuguese forward has caught the attention of a Premier League side. In light of this, AC Milan are reportedly in talks for his transfer.

Not just Sergio Ramos, Paulo Dybala, or Achraf Hakimi: Casemiro set for rare milestone, could become 28th player to play with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Not just Sergio Ramos, Paulo Dybala, or Achraf Hakimi: Casemiro set for rare milestone, could become 28th player to play with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Only a select group of players, including Sergio Ramos, Paulo Dybala, and Achraf Hakimi, have had the rare privilege of sharing a dressing room with both icons. Now, another legendary name, Casemiro, could soon join that elite circle, with his future move potentially writing a unique footnote in soccer history.

Antoine Griezmann’s MLS move to Orlando City in doubt after Atletico Madrid’s executive comments

Antoine Griezmann’s MLS move to Orlando City in doubt after Atletico Madrid’s executive comments

The move of Antoine Griezmann to the MLS with Orlando City may be at risk after Atletico Madrid's executive comments.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo