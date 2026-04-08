Video: Julian Alvarez scores stunning free kick for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in Champions League

One of the most intriguing matchups in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is the clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. In the first leg at Camp Nou, Los Colchoneros went in front thanks to a brilliant goal from Julian Alvarez.

It is a showdown between two of Spain’s giants, who have faced each other in crucial matchups across multiple competitions this season. In La Liga, Los Blaugranas hold the edge and, in fact, took a major step toward the title by defeating Atletico Madrid over the weekend. That result served as a measure of revenge after Atletico Madrid knocked them out in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

On Wednesday, the match remained level until just minutes before halftime, with both teams creating scoring chances—especially the hosts. However, the deadlock was broken when VAR intervened, prompting referee Istvan Kovacs to upgrade a yellow card shown to Pau Cubarsi to a red.

From that foul on the edge of the box came the moment that changed the match. Julian Alvarez, who had drawn the foul, stepped up and delivered a superb free kick, curling his shot into the top-left corner past Joan Garcia, who had no chance to stop it.

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