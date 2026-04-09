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Julian Alvarez credits Lionel Messi for influence on free kick goal against Barcelona

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi are teammates at the Argentina national team.
© Marcos Brindicci/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez and Lionel Messi are teammates at the Argentina national team.

Julian Alvarez scored a stunning free kick goal for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona this Wednesday, opening the scoring for his side in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Afterward, the Argentine forward credited Lionel Messi as his inspiration.

When I’m with the national team, I always take time to watch how he does it, and then I try to replicate his technique in training sessions and matches here at Atletico,” Alvarez said in the postgame press conference following the 2-0 win, according to Infobae.

That goal broke the deadlock at Camp Nou, allowing Atletico Madrid to take the lead late in the first half and play with greater composure after the break. Eventually, Alexander Sorloth doubled the advantage, setting up a more favorable second leg next week.

Reflecting on his free kick, Julian added: “Many times, when you strike the ball, you can tell right away it’s a good hit. I felt that, and even before taking it, I was very focused and confident. Yesterday I practiced and took five or six, but didn’t score any — what mattered was today.”

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The comparison between Alvarez’s goal and a memorable Messi strike

Moments after Julian Alvarez scored for Atletico Madrid, social media was flooded with fans comparing his free kick to one of Lionel Messi’s iconic goals for Barcelona against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 semifinals.

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Julian Alvarez’s stunning free-kick goal leads Atletico Madrid to 2-0 win over Barcelona in UCL quarterfinal

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Julian Alvarez’s stunning free-kick goal leads Atletico Madrid to 2-0 win over Barcelona in UCL quarterfinal

There is one obvious difference between the two goals, related to each player’s stronger foot: while Messi scored with his left, Alvarez did so with his right. However, the similarities in the location of the foul, the ball’s trajectory, and the fact that both were struck into the same goal at Camp Nou are striking.

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I’ve watched that goal many times — they show it often,” Julian Alvarez admitted in the same interview when asked about the resemblance to Messi’s free kick. However, he noted he hadn’t realized it was scored into the same goal: “I wasn’t aware it had been there.”

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The teams on the receiving end of Alvarez’s free kicks

Against Barcelona, Julian Alvarez scored the seventh free kick goal of his career. This season, he had already netted two others, one of which came in a key match — a 5-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Spanish capital derby, played at the Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga.

With Atletico Madrid, Alvarez have scored free kick goals against Espanyol, Real Betis and Sparta Prague, while his earlier ones came with Manchester City, against Wolverhampton and Red Star Belgrade. With Argentina, Julian has yet to score from a free kick — a logical outcome considering Lionel Messi is typically the team’s primary taker.

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