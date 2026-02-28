Lamine Yamal scores first-ever career hat-trick at 18 years and 230 days: When did Lionel Messi score his maiden hat-trick, and how old was he?

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi are once again being spoken about in the same breath, as Barcelona witnesses another historic milestone from its teenage sensation. On February 28, 2026, Lamine Yamal delivered a performance that confirmed his meteoric rise. The 18-year-old forward scored the first hat-trick of his professional career in a 3-1 La Liga victory over Villarreal at Camp Nou.

It was not just any treble—it was a statement display. Yamal struck twice in the first half before completing his hat-trick after the break, guiding Barcelona to a commanding position in the match and reinforcing the club’s push toward the top of La Liga.

The afternoon did not begin smoothly for Barcelona. The club endured a frustrating opening half-hour, with Ferran Torres and Jules Kounde unable to convert promising opportunities. But in the 28th minute, Yamal seized his chance. After a midfield error gifted possession, the teenager received the ball inside the area and calmly slotted home to break the deadlock.

Less than ten minutes later, he produced an even more spectacular moment. Dancing past two defenders, he curled a precise effort into the far corner to make it 2-0. The confidence, balance, and composure displayed by a player still only 18 underscored why he is already regarded as one of Europe’s brightest talents.

Although Villarreal briefly reduced the deficit through Pape Gueye, the Blaugrana quickly restored control. A perfectly weighted through ball from Pedri split the defense, and Yamal raced clear before finishing with trademark calmness to secure his hat-trick and a 3-1 advantage.

The Messi comparison: When did the Argentine score his first hat-trick?

Yamal’s landmark night was about more than three goals. At 18 years and 230 days, he became the youngest player to score a La Liga hat-trick this century. Even more impressively, he became the first player in Europe’s top five leagues in the 21st century to reach 25 goals before turning 19.

With such milestones inevitably come comparisons to Lionel Messi, the player who defined a generation at Barcelona. The question naturally arises: when did Messi score his first hat-trick, and how old was he?

Messi’s first official hat-trick for Barcelona’s first team came on March 10, 2007, in a dramatic 3-3 La Liga draw against Real Madrid. At the time, he was 19 years and 260 days old. That performance announced the Argentine as a global superstar in the making, and it marked the beginning of an era that would redefine the club’s history.

Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates after scoring his first hat-trick against Real Madrid

By comparison, Yamal has reached his first professional treble even earlier, highlighting just how extraordinary his development has been. While Messi would go on to shatter virtually every scoring record in sight, Yamal’s trajectory suggests Barcelona may once again have a generational talent on its hands.