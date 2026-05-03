Cristiano Ronaldo rallies Al Nassr after winning streak ends with ‘one mission’ message in 3-1 loss to Al Qadsiah

Al Nassr’s record-breaking winning streak came to a halt on Sunday as Al Qadsiah handed them their first defeat in over 100 days. Despite the 3-1 setback in Saudi Pro League action, Cristiano Ronaldo sent a motivational message to his teammates as they enter the final sprint of the title race.

Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat opened the scoring for Al Qadsiah before Joao Felix found the equalizer in the 39th minute. However, the tide turned in the second half, with Musab Al Juwayr and Mexico international Julian Quinones finding the net to seal the result against an Al Nassr side that appeared to run out of ideas.

Ronaldo remained vocal after the match despite being unable to find the back of the net himself. “One mission. We keep working. TOGETHER!,” the Portuguese legend posted on social media, calling for his teammates to maintain their focus in the wake of the significant blow.

While Quinones extended his lead at the top of the SPL Golden Boot race, now sitting on 29 goals, Ronaldo struggled to keep pace with the Mexican star. In a game where Al Nassr found clear looks hard to come by, Ronaldo’s best opportunities came in the 37th minute when he rattled the bar, and again in stoppage time with a shot that grazed the right post.

For the team, the defeat served as a major reality check, marking the first time Al Nassr has dropped points since January 12th while snapping a 16-game winning streak in the SPL and a 20-game run across all competitions. On that previous occasion, Ronaldo’s side also fell 3-1 to Al Hilal; exactly 111 days later, they suffer a nearly identical loss at a critical juncture of the season.

see also Lionel Messi reaches 100 Inter Miami games in all competitions: How his stats compare with Cristiano Ronaldo’s first 100 appearances at Al-Nassr

What’s next for Al Nassr?

Al Nassr remains at the top of the Saudi Pro League with 79 points through 31 games, but Al Hilal, who hold a game in hand, could cut the gap from five points to two when they face Al Khaleej midweek. Nevertheless, the push for the league title still rests in Al Nassr’s hands with only three games remaining.

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Following Sunday’s loss, Al Nassr travels to face Al Shabab on Thursday, May 7th. That matchup serves as the precursor to a massive, title-deciding showdown against Al Hilal on May 12th at Al Awwal Park.