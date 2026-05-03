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Cristiano Ronaldo’s 20-win streak ends as Al Nassr fall short of his Real Madrid career record

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo could not prevent Al Nassr‘s defeat on Sunday against Al Qadsiah, which brought the club’s remarkable winning streak to a halt with a 3-1 loss. While the Portuguese legend helped push the run to 20 consecutive victories, he ultimately fell short of the career-best streak he had set during his time at Real Madrid.

Al Nassr‘s winning run had stretched all the way back to January 17, some 106 days earlier, beginning on Matchday 16 against Al Shabab. Goals from Mohammed Abu Shamat in the 24th minute, Musab Al-Juwair in the 55th and Mexican international Julian Quiñones in the 78th were enough to end the streak, with Joao Felix’s 39th-minute strike accounting for Al Nassr’s only reply, leaving the club with just three games to go in the league season.

The 3-1 defeat brings to a close what stands as the longest winning streak in Al Nassr’s history. The run was made up of 16 consecutive Saudi Pro League victories and four wins in the AFC Champions League Two on the way to reaching the final.

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However, the longest winning streak of Ronaldo’s career remains untouched. That benchmark dates back to the 2014-15 season, when between September 2014 and January 2015 he was part of a 22-match unbeaten winning run with Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates with Gareth Bale after scoring Real&#039;s 3rd goal against FC Basel 1893.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates with Gareth Bale after scoring Real’s 3rd goal against FC Basel 1893.

That streak began on September 16, 2014, with a 5-1 home victory in the opening matchday of the 2014-15 UEFA Champions League against FC Basel, with Ronaldo contributing a goal and an assist. The run spanned La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the FIFA Club World Cup before finally coming to an end on January 4, 2015, with a 2-1 away win over Valencia in La Liga, in which Ronaldo scored Real Madrid’s only goal.

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Cristiano Ronaldo rallies Al Nassr after winning streak ends with ‘one mission’ message in 3-1 loss to Al Qadsiah

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Cristiano Ronaldo rallies Al Nassr after winning streak ends with ‘one mission’ message in 3-1 loss to Al Qadsiah

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contribution across both winning streaks

Despite more than a decade separating the two runs, Ronaldo has been a pivotal figure in both, consistently contributing at both ends of the pitch, though his impact has been notably different in each setting.

During his career-best streak at Real Madrid, Ronaldo sat out just two games, both Copa del Rey ties against UD Cornellà in which coach Carlo Ancelotti elected to rest him. Across the remaining 20 matches, he scored 28 goals and delivered 12 assists, producing a staggering rate of 1.4 goals per game and 2.0 direct goal contributions per appearance. The run also yielded the FIFA Club World Cup, with victories over Mexico’s Cruz Azul and Argentina’s San Lorenzo.

During the most recent streak with Al Nassr, Ronaldo participated in 14 of the 20 games, missing six in total. Two of those absences came in the AFC Champions League Two Round of 16 against FK Arkadag, where coach Jorge Jesus chose to rest him, while the remaining four were Saudi Pro League matches: two in early February during his voluntary boycott of the league and two more in late March while sidelined with a hamstring injury.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after winning against Al Ahli.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after winning against Al Ahli.

Across the 14 games he did feature in, Ronaldo scored 11 goals and contributed two assists, staggering figures for a player who turned 41 while the streak was still alive. His performances helped Al Nassr reach the AFC Champions League Two final and maintain their position at the top of the Saudi Pro League, with the title still firmly in their own hands.

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