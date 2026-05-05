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Vincent Kompany rules out tactical changes for Bayern Munich against PSG in the Champions League semifinals

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Kompany won't make tactical changes
© Julian Finney/Getty ImagesKompany won't make tactical changes

Neutral fans enjoyed the Champions League semifinals. A 5-4 goal fest in the first leg put Paris Saint-Germain ahead of Bayern Munich. However, Vincent Kompany ruled out any tactical changes to his team.

Kompany said when asked about tweaking the tactical side of his team: “Answering that question affirmatively would be idiotic. A match like this one is about the players, not the managers. My job is to make them stronger.”

The only thing to focus on should be the details, as the manager said: “It’s about polishing the small details. Players must get better at those things that they have done well during the season.”

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Kompany on the playstyle debate

The spectacle shown by these teams a week ago in Paris must remain in the history books, but it is understandable that some people may think a better defensive approach would be more viable.

Kompany wants his team to attack (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Kompany wants his team to attack (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

That is not what the manager thinks based on his short experience, especially when looking at what he has done with the German club, so he was quick to push back against those who ask for a more conservative approach.

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Kompany said: Some people ask for more pragmatism, but the most pragmatic thing to do is play to win. To do that, you must score one more goal than your rival. You must think about what these teams have done to get here.”

Kompany gets some players back

For this match, it is important to have as many players ready as possible. While Serge Gnabry has been ruled out with an injury, three players are back with the team. Kompany said Lennart Karl, Raphael Guerreiro and Tom Bischof may be on the bench after they were able to train at full speed again.

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