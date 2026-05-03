‘Cristiano Ronaldo was never a crack like Messi or Ronaldinho,’ says former Portugal head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari

Cristiano Ronaldo has become one of the greatest soccer players in history. He has not only broken goal-scoring records, but also transformed his national team into a winning one. Despite this, former Portugal head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari made a surprising comparison between the veteran and Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, making it clear that he was never a natural star like them, while offering an important clarification.

“He was never a crack like Messi or Ronaldinho—he made himself into one. He looked for alternatives. Players like Messi, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Ronaldo, and Maradona already know where the ball will be; Cristiano doesn’t. He was a player who chased situations to turn himself into a crack. And now, at 41, he’s heading to another World Cup thanks to his persistence, determination, and dedication. He has a wonderful heart,” Luiz Felipe Scolari said, via DSports.

Far from criticizing Cristiano, Scolari was highlighting a clear virtue of his career: Hard work. Unlike many soccer legends, the Portuguese star did not start as an elite player but managed to become one through dedication and persistence, winning several individual awards and dominating an era alongside Lionel Messi. Moreover, he scored more goals after turning 30 than in his earlier years, establishing as one of Real Madrid’s greatest legends.

Even though Lionel Messi seemed to dominate the recent era on his own with his natural talent, Cristiano Ronaldo managed to compete with him directly, winning five Ballon d’Or awards along with five UEFA Champions League titles. In addition, he is approaching 1,000 goals, further cementing a legendary era in soccer. Because of this, he has placed firmly in the GOAT conversation, alongside the Argentine, Diego Maradona, Pelé, and others.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo reshaped Portugal’s history, leading a winning era

Throughout history, Portugal have had many soccer legends, such as Eusébio, Deco, Luís Figo, Paulo Futre and others, making them a very attractive national team. However, they did not manage to win any titles during their time, disappointing tournament after tournament. Unlike them, Cristiano Ronaldo did transform the history of the national team, turning them into a highly competitive side and even favorites for the 2026 World Cup.

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Under Fernando Santos and Roberto Martinez, Portugal won the first three titles in their history: the 2016 UEFA Euro, the 2018–19 UEFA Nations League, and the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League. In all of them, Cristiano emerged as a key figure on the field, standing out not only for his goals but also for his leadership. Furthermore, they have a very promising team that is emerging as a contender to win the World Cup, which would further elevate the veteran forward’s legacy.

Along with these titles, Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer with 143 goals. With this, he surpassed Pauleta and Eusébio, who finished with 47 goals and 42 goals, respectively. Because of this, the veteran forward can indeed be considered the most important figure in the history of the national team, having a completely historic impact.