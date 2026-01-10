Neymar names the best midfielder in the world: He doesn’t play for Brazil or Barcelona

While recovering from knee surgery and working to regain full fitness ahead of a potential appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Neymar Junior named the player he considers the best midfielder in the world at the moment. It is neither a Brazilian player nor someone from Barcelona.

“Arda Guler is an amazing player. He has quality. I think he is the best midfielder in the world,” Ney said during a recent conversation with Turkish women’s soccer player and influencer Aycan Yanac, which was shared on social media.

The Brazilian star’s words immediately caused surprise, not because Guler lacks the qualities attributed to him, but because he is not usually the first name mentioned in discussions about the best players in his position.

The rise of Guler at Real Madrid

Guler is arguably enjoying his best season so far with Real Madrid. He joined the club from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2023, and during his first year he struggled to settle in Spain. A series of injuries hurt his chances of earning a spot in the team under Carlo Ancelotti, limiting him to just 12 appearances.

Arda Guler of Real Madrid.

Things improved significantly last season for the young Turkish midfielder, who played 49 matches across all competitions. Now, with Xabi Alonso as head coach, he has continued to improve and firmly establish himself in the squad.

Across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League, Guler has made 27 appearances this season, recording three goals and eight assists. He has also developed strong chemistry with Kylian Mbappe, forming an intriguing attacking partnership for Real Madrid.

Other midfielders snubbed by Neymar

Neymar’s choice of Arda Guler inevitably leaves several elite midfielders out of his personal ranking. One of the most notable omissions is Pedri, with whom Ney shares a connection to Barcelona. Many consider the young Spanish star to be the best midfielder in the world despite his age.

Other high-profile names left out include Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha, Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, Manchester City’s Rodri, and AC Milan’s Luka Modric. Even Jude Bellingham, Guler’s teammate at Real Madrid, is widely viewed by many as the top midfielder in the game today.

