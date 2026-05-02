Álvaro Arbeloa dismisses José Mourinho rumors as next Real Madrid manager

The manager may be in his final days at Real Madrid. In a nearly unprecedented run without a title at such a massive club, his future looks uncertain. In the press conference before the Espanyol match, Álvaro Arbeloa was asked about rumors linking José Mourinho, the Portuguese coach, as his successor.

Arbeloa said: “I understand every question you ask, but my only answer will always be that the future is tomorrow. Every match at Real Madrid means everything because that is how I understand and live it.”

Real Madrid face the huge task of making up a considerable gap on Barcelona in the La Liga title race. With Espanyol as their challenge on Sunday, Arbeloa also has to keep an eye on the following weekend, when they see Barcelona in El Clásico.

Arbeloa avoids the polemic with Dani Ceballos

The main topic of the week for Real Madrid was a Marca report about a discussion involving Dani Ceballos. The report suggested that the player told the manager he did not want to hear from him again.

Ceballos isn’t part of the team (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Ceballos wasn’t a regular presence in the team before the incident, with very little involvement in the biggest matches. That exchange could be one of several that have been attributed to the manager and some of the players.

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Arbeloa said: “I do not start public debates about situations I have with players. The first thing I learned 20 years ago was that what happens in Real Madrid’s dressing room stays in Real Madrid’s dressing room.”

Arbeloa on a potential Franco Mastantuono loan

Among the topics the manager discussed was Franco Mastantuono. The young Argentine midfielder was never able to adapt to Real Madrid in his first years after a 60 million euros move that put too much pressure on him. A loan to get more minutes may be the next step, and he was asked about that possibility.

Arbeloa said: “He is a really young kid who could be playing for the club’s youth teams, but you see his talent and maturity. He does not look 18 years old in the way he speaks and behaves. I think he has a great future. He is a worthy player because of his talent, his ability and his commitment.”

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