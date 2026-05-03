How to watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Espanyol vs Real Madrid WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, May 3, 2026

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With the La Liga title race nearing its conclusion, Real Madrid find themselves under intense pressure. Kylian Mbappe and company know very well that a victory is essential to keep their slim championship hopes alive.

However, Espanyol won’t make it easy as they continue their push to secure safety, sitting five points above the relegation zone, all while Barcelona edges closer to lifting the trophy after a 2–1 win over Osasuna, leaving virtually no margin for error for Real Madrid.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Espanyol vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

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Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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