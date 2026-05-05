Álvaro Carreras responds to rumors of a fight with Real Madrid teammate Antonio Rüdiger

Real Madrid are ending a very poor season with no trophies to show their fans. They are likely to lose La Liga to Barcelona either in next Sunday’s El Clásico or in the next few matches. The problems do not stop there, as there have been rumors about a fight involving Álvaro Carreras and Antonio Rüdiger.

Carreras addressed the issue in the final paragraph of his statement: “About the incident with a teammate, it was about a specific subject with no relevance that has already been solved. My relationship with the entire team is really good.”

The left back also responded to criticism of his professionalism: “In the last few days, insinuations about my professionalism and comments about me that are not true have emerged. My commitment to this club and the managers I have had has been intact since the first day.”

His continuity with the club looks like his priority, as he said: “Since I came back to the club, I have always worked with professionalism, respect and dedication. I fought hard to fulfill the dream of returning home.”

Rüdiger reportedly slapped Carreras

Results have not been ideal for Real Madrid. A club used to winning every match has not been able to replicate its usual success. This led to frustration among the fans, but also among the players.

Rüdiger was involved in many incidents (Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

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A report from Spanish radio Onda Cero said that Rüdiger slapped Carreras in a heated altercation during a training session after Real Madrid’s victory over Alavés and before the draw with Betis.

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This was one of many reports about misconduct by Rüdiger lately, including a dispute involving him and Josip Stanišić after Real Madrid were eliminated by Bayern Munich. The Athletic also reported an incident involving an unnamed player that led to an apology to his teammates.

Carreras’ numbers with Real Madrid

When Real Madrid made the 50 million euro investment to sign Carreras from Benfica, it was seen as a very good move. However, the left back has not been the same player the club thought they were signing. Carreras played 38 matches and scored two goals, but more importantly, he was never a factor for the team.

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