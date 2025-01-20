More than a month has passed since Marcus Rashford last played for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest on December 7, and speculation about his future continues to grow. After being passed over by AC Milan, reports have surfaced revealing Rashford’s preferred destination for a potential transfer.

Rashford was initially close to joining AC Milan, with his agent traveling to Italy to expedite the process. However, the Rossoneri identified an alternative market opportunity in Kyle Walker from Manchester City. Due to regulations limiting Serie A clubs to signing just one British player per year, Milan chose Walker over Rashford, with the right-back now set to finalize his move.

With AC Milan no longer an option, journalist David Ornstein reported via NBC Sports that Marcus Rashford’s desired move out from Manchester United would be to Barcelona. However, Ornstein noted that the Spanish club’s financial struggles pose a significant barrier, making it challenging for them to cover Rashford’s salary.

Other clubs have been linked to the English forward, including Borussia Dortmund. However, the German side is reportedly an unappealing option for Rashford. Dortmund is currently navigating a challenging season, and with rumors linking his former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag—whom Rashford notably did not greet following the manager’s dismissal—to replace Nuri Sahin, talks have reportedly stalled.

Another Serie A club, Juventus, expressed interest in Rashford earlier in the transfer window. However, following the confirmation of Randal Kolo Muani’s loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus has shifted its focus and dropped its pursuit of the Manchester United star.

Ornstein also revealed that Rashford has returned to training with Manchester United’s first team after being sidelined with an “illness” in recent weeks. Sources close to the player suggest he is fit and ready for selection, and there are no reported issues with manager Ruben Amorim. However, Rashford remains on the bench, awaiting an opportunity to make his mark.

Barcelona’s possible moves to sign Rashford

The Spanish side is strongly interested in Rashford, to the point that Spanish outlet Sport reported that Barcelona have reached an agreement with Marcus Rashford to sign him on loan until the end of the season. However, the Catalan club’s precarious financial situation continues to be the main obstacle to sign a star for the left side.

President Joan Laporta recently highlighted Barcelona’s progress in reaching the 1:1 financial rule, allowing the club to register players like Dani Olmo and Pau Victor at the last minute. Under this rule, every euro spent on signings must be balanced by income, prompting the club to seek player exits to create financial flexibility.

While efforts to generate funds from players like Ansu Fati have stalled, Sport reports that center-back Eric Garcia is the top candidate to depart. Garcia has received an offer to return to Girona for €7 million, with an additional €3 million in add-ons. Beyond the transfer fee, Barcelona would also save €6 million annually in wages if Garcia’s move materializes.

Should Barcelona secure sufficient funds through Garcia’s transfer or other unexpected departures, Rashford’s dream move to the Camp Nou could become a reality. However, reach his current Manchester United contract until 2028 and earning £325,000 weekly, it’ll still be a challenge for the Spanish side.