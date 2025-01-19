Since the January transfer window opened, Manchester United have yet to make significant moves, either in departures or new signings. However, Ruben Amorim has identified the players that won’t take part in the squad, and now two Manchester United flops are reportedly on the verge of leaving the club.

After spending over $200 million during the summer transfer window of 2024, United’s executives have adopted a “sell-to-buy” approach for the winter market. With these financial limitations in mind, Amorim is working to reshape a squad capable of climbing back into contention in the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are the two players likely to exit Old Trafford this month. Both have struggled to adapt to Amorim’s system, prompting the Portuguese coach to push for their departures on loan deals until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Antony has struggled to deliver consistent performances on the right flank and has found his style of play incompatible with Amorim’s tactical demands. The Brazilian winger is reportedly close to securing a move to La Liga side Real Betis. Both clubs and the player have approved the move, with only financial terms, such as United covering a portion of Antony’s wages, left to finalize.

Tyrell Malacia, who recently returned after a 17-month injury layoff, has not convinced Amorim that he can be the solution at left wing-back. Talks are ongoing with several clubs about a potential loan move, with Premier League and international options being considered.

Both Antony and Malacia arrived at Manchester United in the summer of 2022. Antony joined from Ajax in a €95 million deal, while Malacia signed from Feyenoord for €15 million. Two and a half years later, neither player has lived up to expectations, and their struggles at Old Trafford appear to have reached a breaking point.

A sluggish January transfer window for Manchester United

Despite being linked with various signings and exits before the January window opened, United have yet to complete any deals. The lack of activity has raised concerns among fans, particularly after Amorim’s recent statement that this might be “the worst team in the history of Manchester United.” This comment is seen by some as a plea to the club’s hierarchy to act decisively in the market.

With Antony and Malacia on their way out, Amorim may finally have the opportunity to reshape his squad. However, the clock is ticking, and the club is expected to act in the closing stages of the window.

As Fabrizio Romano reports, United are monitoring potential reinforcements, but key targets like Randal Kolo Muani (set to join Juventus) and Nuno Mendes (likely to renew with PSG) appear out of reach, leaving Amorim with limited options to strengthen his squad.